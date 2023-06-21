The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 22

Updated June 22 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 5:30am
Letters: Debunking the urban myths on Indigenous issues
DEBUNKING THE URBAN MYTHS

Isn't it amazing how well urban myths can last despite being debunked thoroughly? Even after being disproved by the esteemed ABC FactCheck ["Voice gives right to be heard", Letters June 20]. I refer Mr Erwin to the following link - Fact check: Were Indigenous Australians classified under a Flora and Fauna Act until the 1967 referendum? - ABC News.

