Letters: Debunking the urban myths on Indigenous issues

Isn't it amazing how well urban myths can last despite being debunked thoroughly? Even after being disproved by the esteemed ABC FactCheck ["Voice gives right to be heard", Letters June 20]. I refer Mr Erwin to the following link - Fact check: Were Indigenous Australians classified under a Flora and Fauna Act until the 1967 referendum? - ABC News.
This link demonstrates the notion there never has been any federal or state department of flora and fauna in Australia.
It also demonstrates Indigenous peoples were never included or classified under any such fictional department at any time in our history. Mr Irwin might like to do a little more research in future, before making such statements in public situations.
It was interesting to read the government propaganda telling us an American river ecologist thought our Murray-Darling Basin Plan was "a model for other countries seeking to support communities and healthy rivers into the future". Of course, if they didn't want to promote their own agenda, governments and their agencies could also find an increasing number of Australian river ecologists who would disagree. These scientists, like communities who live and breathe our rivers, see the Basin Plan for what it really is: a political attempt to provide South Australia with an abundant water supply for industry, canal-based housing developments, cheap urban water etc.
If it was truly for the environment, governments would acknowledge that the initial agreed water recovery target of 2750 gigalitres has been well exceeded. There are now more than 4600GL available for the environment, but our river systems do not have the capacity to deliver anywhere near this amount to South Australia.
If governments took the advice of many Australian scientists, especially those who are based in the Basin rather than in capital cities and on the government-funded gravy train, they would cease unnecessary and damaging water recovery, stop treating the Murray River as a drainage channel and start developing the scientific measures which are available and can play a more genuine role in sustaining our river environs. Unfortunately, the past 15 years of water management experience tells me that will not happen until the environment is the priority, rather than politics.
Not only is natural gas responsible for 22 per cent of Australia's greenhouse gas emissions, it's also a major health hazard ("Renewed energy to cut gas", June 20). Doctors warn that gas in the home is responsible for pollutants that cause childhood asthma and other significant health conditions.
Despite the notable conversion costs to switch from gas to healthy, efficient electric appliances, the long-term energy savings for all-electric households are considerable. In short, to achieve healthy homes, reduce climate pollution, and maximise long-term energy efficiency, governments should follow the Grattan Institute's six-pronged gas conversion strategy. One important step is banning gas connections to new homes and businesses. Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon is on the money. Together we can take Australia's foot off the gas.
