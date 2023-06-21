Letters: Debunking the urban myths on Indigenous issues

It was interesting to read the government propaganda telling us an American river ecologist thought our Murray-Darling Basin Plan was "a model for other countries seeking to support communities and healthy rivers into the future". Of course, if they didn't want to promote their own agenda, governments and their agencies could also find an increasing number of Australian river ecologists who would disagree. These scientists, like communities who live and breathe our rivers, see the Basin Plan for what it really is: a political attempt to provide South Australia with an abundant water supply for industry, canal-based housing developments, cheap urban water etc.