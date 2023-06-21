The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Hybrid electric truck and renewable diesel an option for farmers

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
June 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trucks sales executive Rowan Cox has worked with DPI to deliver the first hybrid truck for their fleet. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Wagga trucks sales executive Rowan Cox has worked with DPI to deliver the first hybrid truck for their fleet. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

THE first hybrid truck in the Department of Primary Industries' fleet has been rolled out to show agriculture what options it has in the mission to carbon zero.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.