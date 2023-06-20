The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 21

June 21 2023 - 5:30am
Picture by Gary Ramage
PRIME MINISTER PLAYING CLEVER GAME WITH VOICE REFERENDUM

Anthony Albanese is playing a very clever political game with the impending Voice referendum. Every PM since Bob Hawke in 1983 has toyed with a separate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander body to deal with these people's affairs.

