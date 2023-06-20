Anthony Albanese is playing a very clever political game with the impending Voice referendum. Every PM since Bob Hawke in 1983 has toyed with a separate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander body to deal with these people's affairs.
The leaders of both Coalition and Labor parties knew they governed for all Australians for the common good of their people and that having two separate governing bodies will not work.
So previous Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander bodies all failed for varying reasons.
Our PM knows this history. This is why he will not change the wording of the Voice question, because he knows, as the wording stands, that the 'yes' vote will not prevail.
Mr Albanese governs for the safety and welfare of his people, the security of our borders and the sovereignty of our nation. Well done PM.
Winter is here. It's tax time, and it's that time of year when many of us seek to hit the reset button as the new financial year rolls around - a fresh start.
But for The Salvation Army and the thousands of people we support, it means something very different, particularly this year. We are extremely worried about those who are most vulnerable in our community, who are presenting to our services across the country, some for the first time.
Not only is it the coldest time of year in many parts, but we are also facing one of the most severe economic challenges we have seen in years; the cost-of-living crisis and soaring utility bills are leaving everyday Aussies facing devastating and impossible choices.
One mother, 42, has told us: "I wear multiple layers of clothing to keep warm. I avoid turning on the heater and try not to waste or use excessive amounts of water."
Another mother of three, 34, said: "I turn off the hot water and electricity at night. I use the barbecue for cooking and organise the kids' clothes to minimise the use of the washing machine. We only flush the toilet when necessary. We limit showers to a maximum of three minutes. Instead of using public transport, we walk or ride bikes everywhere."
With this in mind, we want to simply say thank you. Thank you to the Australian public, who has already given so generously to the Red Shield Appeal to make sure that families and individuals like those I have mentioned can access our services wherever they are in Australia.
Thank you for thinking of others when it would be so easy to just think of yourselves. One of the greatest traits of Australians is that when the going gets tough, Aussies reach into their pockets and help someone in need. I love that about Australia.
But it isn't over yet. The Salvos are hoping to raise $37 million by June 30 to ensure our services and programs across the nation can continue, so nobody struggles alone.
This end of financial year, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal by visiting salvationarmy.org.au or calling 13 SALVOS.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.