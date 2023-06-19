Indie School Wagga Wagga reengaging students with their learning Advertising Feature

Getting kids reengaged with school may seem like a challenging task, and yet one school is doing so well they've now got two campuses.

Indie School opened at Fitzmaurice Street in Wagga in 2019, and the demand for their schooling methods were so great, they opened another location in Kincaid Street in 2020 which has been going strong ever since.

At the head of the school is Renee Maslin.



She and her teaching staff work heard to make sure their students experience flexibility, understanding, encouragement and support to successfully engage with their learning.

"We believe that we can re-engage young people who have disengaged from mainstream schooling by creating an environment where they feel safe and capable of participating with their learning, to achieve successful educational outcomes and to focus on their social development," she said.

Indie School has 120 students and 16 staff who work at Indie across the two campuses.



The school offers alternative education for disengaged youth to complete their Record of School Achievement (RoSA) and Higher School Certificate (HSC).



"Our staff are highly trained and passionate about ensuring all students have an opportunity to succeed in all aspects of life regardless of barriers that may be present in their life," Ms Maslin said.



"Indie is a safe and accepting space that has the ability to cater to students' needs and abilities."

