Riverina Fresh supporting local sports, initiatives to commemorate the company's centenary year Advertising Feature

Joel Robinson, Community Football & Competition Manager Southern NSW; Rob Collier, Riverina Fresh CEO; Marc Geppert, Regional Manager Community Football ACT/Regional NSW. Picture supplied.

Riverina Fresh turning 100 is proof they've got far more than just milk.

In a momentous milestone, Riverina Fresh reaches its centennial anniversary, marking one hundred years of remarkable achievements. Beyond being renowned for producing high-quality milk and fresh dairy, the company's enduring success is attributed to its strong links to the local community.



CEO Rob Collier emphasises that their journey not only reflects their rich history in dairy and agriculture but also showcases the resilience and expertise of their remarkable employees, farmers, and partners.

Recent recognition includes their milk being awarded the Top-Rated Fresh Milk Brand in Australia by the Finder Retail Award - for the second year in a row, and Riverina Fresh milk being the competition milk at the World Barista Championships held in Melbourne last year. Both reflect the journey of the brand from local icon to premium performer in the Australian market.

A key pillar of Riverina Fresh's triumph lies in its enduring relationship with the region's farmers. By fostering close collaboration with local producers, the company has established itself as a trusted and valued partner within the community.

The remarkable accomplishments of Riverina Fresh can be directly linked to its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the application of technology up and down the supply chain. Rob said working closely with farmers, suppliers, distributors, customers, and industry partners to solve problems and improve processes is a driving force behind their continued success.

The company actively engages with the local community through a range of initiatives and partnerships. They currently showcase historical archive items at the Wagga Wagga Council offices, offering a fascinating glimpse into their century-long journey.



Riverina Fresh has announced a three-year partnership with AFL Riverina, a collaboration celebrating their centennial year. The sponsorship supports junior, senior, men's and women's football and netball competitions in the region. The company also sponsors the Finley Little Athletics club, showcasing their dedication to supporting local sports and youth development.

Recognising the significance of investing in the future of agriculture, Riverina Fresh proudly supports the Murray Dairy - Young Dairy Network USA Tour. This invaluable program recently enabled a group of young dairy farmers to visit American dairying regions and gain important knowledge and skills to support their careers in dairy.

Rob wholeheartedly expresses his appreciation to the community, consumers, distributors, and café partners for their unwavering trust, loyalty, and support. He acknowledges that the enthusiasm and love for Riverina Fresh products continually motivate the team to strive for excellence.



"The enduring support of the community is a driving force behind their commitment to providing the best milk and fresh dairy, solidifying their strong foundation," he said.

With a century of success founded on innovation, resilience, and collaboration the company continues to be a trusted and respected name in the dairy industry.

