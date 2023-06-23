Catholic Healthcare offers job opportunities in a diverse range of aged care services Advertising Feature

Aged care is an industry filled with opportunity. - Michael Babic

Catholic Healthcare is a trusted not-for-profit aged care provider with 29 years of experience.

With a long history of care in the Wagga Wagga community, Catholic Healthcare offers a diverse range of aged care services.



The Haven set amongst peaceful, landscaped grounds, including independent living units, residential aged care, respite care and home care services.

Michael Babic is The Haven's residential manager, and oversees all operational aspects of residential aged care.



"Aged care is an industry filled with opportunity," he said.



"In our community, it is one of our biggest challenges, but it's such important work and it's rewarding to ensure that some of our community's most vulnerable members are safe and cared for."

The opportunities are endless



Catholic Healthcare employees can learn and gain experience in all aspects of the organisation, meaning there are endless opportunities to grow your career.



You can choose between working in our Residential Aged Care home, The Haven or in Home Care, where you can enjoy being out in the community, visiting multiple clients and have varied work.

If you are new to the industry then commencing a Certificate III in Individual Support can be a great place to start.



Catholic Healthcare may be able to help you gain this essential nationally recognised qualification through fee-free training.

Amazing employee benefits



"It's the supportive, inclusive culture that makes Catholic Healthcare a great place to work and I really enjoy being a member of this team," Michael said.

With a commitment to empower and support their employees, Catholic Healthcare offers a range of benefits.



These include salary packaging, paid parental leave, an additional week of leave for Enterprise Agreement shift workers, long service leave at five years, annual scholarship program, Employee Assistance Program and discounted gym membership through Fitness Passport.

Another benefit of working in aged care is the ability for flexible working options.



The Haven operates 24-hours a day, seven days a week, so a range of full time, part time and casual working options exist.

Make a difference in your career

If you are interested in a career that makes a difference and with a trusted provider who supports you along the way, Catholic Healthcare would love to hear from you.

