'Locals caring for locals' is the tagline for this Wagga optometry practice, and it's a motto Martin Gregory takes to heart.

As managing partner of EyecarePlus Wagga, alongside Peter Russell and Scott Chalker, Martin knows exactly what's involved in providing the best in eyecare.



Especially considering his involvement with the Wagga practice started as a 14-year-old schoolboy.

"Having been in business for over 40 years, we have patients still coming from the early years, through to their children and grandchildren," Martin said.



The continuity of service and the local feel of his Wagga practice is what really sets the team apart, Martin believes.



His love of the industry comes from being able to help people in a range of different ways.



From assisting with their health needs right through to the fashion and retail aspects of visual aids, there's nothing Martin doesn't enjoy.



"It is extremely rewarding seeing a child wear their first spectacles and smile when they see clearly for the first time, through to assisting an elder to stay mobile... there is no industry like it for variety and rewarding days."

Martin began working at the Wagga practice back in 1982, running errands and performing small spectacle repairs.



He left in 1986 after completing Year 10 to undertake an apprenticeship in optical dispensing.



"When I was 16 years old, my father told me I could leave school if I had a job. A short time later I moved the 1000kms to Coffs Harbour, as there was an opportunity to undertake a full time apprenticeship in optics with a new business there," he said.



Coming back to the Wagga practice in 1991, he completed his university business degree in accounting and business management while working, before completing an MBA with a major in corporate finance.



In 2008 he purchased an equity stake in the practice and has been managing partner since. He's now EyecarePlus' chairman of the board, having been elected in 2022.

"The company has staff in three states and a national office in Sydney, so I enjoy the extra challenge of guiding the group and being involved in the industry at the national level," he said.



However Wagga and the Riverina is where his heart, and home, are.

"Our team and principles all live locally, we have all raised families here, supported local schools and charities, along with other local businesses and service clubs," he said.

Eyecare Plus is a selected group of independently owned and clinically driven optometry practices across Australia.



As independent, locally owned practices, EyecarePlus offers all the advantages of being part of a larger optometric group, yet remains able to provide the personalised optometric services that patients expect.