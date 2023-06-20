EXPERIENCED Leeton-Whitton midfielder Matt Rainbird will miss Saturday's western derby against Griffith due to suspension.
Rainbird was reported for striking Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Kane Flack late in the final quarter of the Crows' 80-point loss at Crossroads Oval on Saturday.
Rainbird's strike was graded as intentional, high contact and low impact. It results in a two-game suspension but he was able to accept one game with an early guilty plea.
He will just miss Saturday's clash against Griffith at Exies Oval.
His Leeton-Whitton teammate Will Wakeman was also to escape suspension for his report.
Wakeman was reported for rough conduct after a bump on Collingullie-GP's Kane Flack just moments before the Rainbird strike.
It was graded as careless, high contact and low impact. It results in a one-game suspension but Wakeman accepted a reprimand with an early guilty plea so is free to face Griffith on Saturday.
