The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Leeton-Whitton's Matt Rainbird has been suspended for one game due to striking

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton-Whitton's Matt Rainbird.
Leeton-Whitton's Matt Rainbird.

EXPERIENCED Leeton-Whitton midfielder Matt Rainbird will miss Saturday's western derby against Griffith due to suspension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.