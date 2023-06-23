BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Designed with forever in mind, this house of the week stops at nothing to deliver the ultimate living experience.
Standing at the front door does little to prepare you for the incredibly immersive, stylish and spacious interior hidden within.
Selling agent Isaac Kane said the attention to detail sets off what is truly a fusion of space and elegance.
"Nothing has been left to a subpar standard," he said.
"As soon as you walk in, it's a captivating home. Huge entryways, big rooms, spacious living areas, and the overall finish of the whole house really sets it apart."
He said the current owners designed the house with forever in mind, and are only selling due to a change of plans.
On the market for less than two weeks, many of those who've walked through have remarked on the amazing theatre area, children's retreat, and the overall "magnificence" of the home.
"The two-and-a-half space garage opens through into the backyard with access to a shed, which has been ticking boxes for quite a few who've come through," Isaac said. That, as well as the solar paneling on the garage roof to help the hip pocket with energy bills.
Alongside the cinematic theatre room and kids' retreat, an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space all provide three spacious living areas.
The main bedroom creates an expansive sanctuary with a makeup desk, a walk-in robe and an ensuite elevated with a double stone bench vanity, plus a wrap-around toilet and shower.
The other three bedrooms haven't been left behind either - all have spacious walk-in robes.
A three-way main bathroom has been designed for luxury, covered in large-format floor-to-ceiling tiles and decked out with an array of elegant fixtures.
New owners can unleash their inner chef in the galley-style kitchen, with stone benchtops and a freestanding oven with a five-burner gas cooktop, plus a walk-in pantry ensuring all your ingredients are always within reach.
With ducted evaporative cooling and gas ducted heating, the home also features the timeless allure of timber floors, an additional touch of elegance in every corner of the home.
Outside is an entertaining oasis. Equipped with an outdoor kitchen next to a mineral salt pool with enchanting water features, take a dip under the stars after enjoying an alfresco dinner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.