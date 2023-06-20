In a season of tight games across the Farrer League competition, Coleambally and Charles Sturt University have had the ultimate anticlimax, drawing 40-all on Saturday afternoon.
Leading for most of the game, after winning by three goals last time they met, Coleambally weren't able to hold a surging CSU back from a fourth quarter comeback.
With a missed shot just seconds before the end of the game, Coleambally coach Jemma Pound said the draw was a disappointing way to end the game they let slip away.
"It was really anti-climatic really, you get to the end of the game and go oh, I don't really know how to feel about that," Pound said.
"We were winning the whole game, it was close all game, but it was pretty disappointing to come away with the draw really, would have preferred the win."
Coleambally haven't had the strongest season this year, with plenty of young talent adjusting to the high level game and a plague of injuries infecting the side.
Pound said fatigue has also been a factor in maintaining momentum for a full game.
With several of their players backing up each week from an A reserve game due to low numbers, Pound said players are working well under less than ideal conditions.
Pound herself has a fractured patella, while another player has significant ligament damage ruling her out for at least seven weeks.
"We started with seven players and now we're down to five, so I've had girls feeding in and coming up," Pound said.
"They're doing a great job but it's been a bit up and down."
Conscious of not getting players stuck in A grade and toying with the A reserve player availability, Pound said she is also battling new faces on the court each week.
"We're shuffling players around trying not to bust them or get them stuck up in A grade, I did have a sub but she did her calf and we just can't catch a break at the moment," Pound said.
"We're trying to find that delicate balance, it's an unfortunate rule that once you've played six games you're stuck up a grade, but we're trying our best to balance it and using a lot of these girls that are luckily young and fit to play a few games.
"It's not great because we're worried about injuries coming from that but we're doing our best, it's just going to be a bit of a tough season for us."
Pound said this season has become about development for the club and she is pleased with how the side is doing all things considered, even though she'd much rather be out on court with them.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
