Electrifying Inland Rail would solve many of our objections

In my opinion, Inland Rail is dead. I believe the line to Brisbane will never be completed, and therefore any planned works in Wagga, such as bridge raising, should be postponed indefinitely.
The recent review of Inland Rail's progress to date by former Energy Security Board chair Dr Kerry Schott cautiously estimated the project would now cost more than $30 billion and still be unfinished into the 2030s.
Hundreds of railway workers at the Brisbane end are now expecting to be made redundant. Labor's new Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said Inland Rail would prioritise the sections from Melbourne to Parkes. The Queensland side of the planning is bogged down with environmental, technical and cost challenges.
Right from the start, this project was problematical. It was never going to reach a port in Queensland.
The line was going to terminate at the Acacia Ridge freight centre. There is now time to properly plan this project.
All talk about double-stacked trains should be shelved until Inland Rail is fully operational and real traffic figures are known. Then, and only then, the economics of double-stacked trains can be compared to the cost and inconvenience of extensions to the project like lifting bridges.
Double-stacked trains would present an environmental hurdle that nobody seems to be noticing. With climate fervour electrifying everything, Inland Rail, with a projected 24 trains a day when it is complete if estimates are correct, should be electrified right from the start.
Electrification would solve many of the noise objections. I have watched massive Queensland coal-carrying trains go by while standing next to the line.
These trains usually have two engines in front and one in the centre. They are very long but not double stacked. They purr past. No smell, no noise, no pollution.
Electrifying the Inland Rail line would have the added environmental benefit of allowing electric passenger trains to run from Melbourne to Albury, maybe even to Wagga and Junee. In fact, with the new emphasis on Parkes, perhaps electric passenger trains could go there, too.
Surely Climate Minister Chris Bowen would want to incentivise the NSW Government to extend electrification from Lithgow to Parkes, thereby connecting to Sydney's urban system.
Electrification would be greatly appreciated by Central West cities such as Bathurst and Orange.
Electrifying the line would eliminate the possibility of double stacked trains - but looking to the future, won't all railway lines have to be electrified to satisfy climate policy?
The cost of lifting bridges and other modifications along the entire line from Melbourne to Brisbane would just about pay for electrification, but electrification of the Inland Rail network could bring so many real benefits to rural communities along the way.
We should insist that Inland Rail's "counting cars cameras" be removed. Waste of money. Double-stacked trains can't be considered if the line is electrified. Anyway, any decision on double stackers would be at least 10 years away when proper planning is in place.
Another factor has reared its head. As ludicrous as this may sound when billions are being discussed for Inland Rail, the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR) has decided to replace state government funding for branch lines with an industry "cost recovery model". Branch line and country local operators are set to be slugged.
Main line operators will have their costs remain almost the same.
Branch line operators will have fee rises of up to 600 per cent!
Local haulers such as Qube and Southern Shorthaul Railroad could face increased competition from road transport, and certainly grain farmers will pay more. Bomen and Ettamogah would face massive fee hikes if this plan goes ahead.
I think we can see that branch lines would be likely to close. Just when we are talking about climate savings by taking trucks off the road and onto Inland Rail, another arm of government finds a way to put branch line freight onto the road!
State and federal ministers have called for an ONRSR rethink, but even so, rises of at least 20 per cent are being forecast. Local operators slugged, meanwhile billions are splashed on Melbourne-Brisbane Inland Rail. Back to the drawing board!
