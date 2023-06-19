A call for submissions and comments has begun in the lead up to MIA forums over the Murray Darling Basin Plan.
The Australian Productivity Commission will be holding the public forums next week, allowing community members the chance to be heard and share their views.
They are the second forums to occur, with the first suite held in 2018.
Feedback will be used to guide recommendations in the productivity commission's Murray Darling Basin plan implementation review 2023.
Consultations will be held in Griffith, Leeton and Hay, as well as Mildura.
Inquiry senior adviser, Phil Heaphy, said he is expecting a crowd at each given the level of interest witnessed in Shepperton and Deniliquin earlier this month.
"The attendance was higher than we expected in Deniliquin so I have no doubt there will be similar interest in the MIA," Mr Heaphy said.
"It was great to see so many turn out and have their say."
Mr Heaphy said the forums are a unique opportunity for residents to share their thoughts on what has been a controversial topic for some time.
"Part of the information we collect is used to develop a draft report and eventually a final report as a guide over the next five years.
"We want to get as wide an evidence-base as we can and to do that, we will be encouraging people on the day to consider if they would like to make submissions. This will guide us on what recommendations to put in the final report," he said.
The forums will take place at 2pm at Quest, Griffith on June 27, and at Leeton's Hydro Hotel at 2pm on June 29.
Visit the Productivity Commission's website for more details.
