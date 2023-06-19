A Victorian man has been granted bail with strict conditions after he was allegedly caught with almost $100,000 in his possession near Gundagai at the weekend.
Truganina man Juan Curtis Finlay, 22, yesterday appeared via video link in the Wagga Local Court on one charge of dealing with property proceeds of crime value of the property less than $100,000 and one count of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
About 9.30am on Sunday, officers attached to Riverina Police District's Highway Patrol Command stopped a silver Toyota Camry sedan for random testing, at a service station along the Hume Highway in Coolac.
After speaking with the driver, Finlay, police located $98,950 in cash.
Finlay allegedly tested positive to a roadside drug test, while a secondary oral fluid test returned a negative reading; the results will undergo further analysis.
He was arrested and taken to Gundagai police station, where he was charged with one count each of dealing with property proceeds of crime, and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime - serious indictable offence.
The court heard the money was allegedly located in the boot of his car.
Police prosecutor Priscilla Jones told the court there was a "very strong prosecution case" given the amount of cash located within the vehicle. Sergeant Jones said there was a strong smell of cannabis in the vehicle, particularly in the boot.
The court heard the offence carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.
Sergeant Jones argued it was not a good idea to grant Finlay bail due the "unacceptable risk of not reappearing" in court.
However, Finlay's lawyer successfully argued his case and Magistrate Rebecca Hosking granted bail with strict conditions.
Finlay will be required to report to Werribee police station daily, live at a Truganina address and surrender his passport to authorities. He will also be subjected to a curfew and may not leave the premises from 6pm to 6am.
Magistrate Hosking further ordered Finlay to abstain from alcohol and only take drugs prescribed by a doctor. The matter was adjourned until August 16.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
