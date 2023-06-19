The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Victorian man Juan Curtis Finlay granted bail after alleged $100k cash haul on highway near Gundagai

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juan Curtis Finlay was granted bail in the Wagga Local Court on Monday. File picture
Juan Curtis Finlay was granted bail in the Wagga Local Court on Monday. File picture

A Victorian man has been granted bail with strict conditions after he was allegedly caught with almost $100,000 in his possession near Gundagai at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.