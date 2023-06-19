After a shock to the system in the first quarter, Marrar needed to regroup or fall into panic, but a solid pep talk kept the side on track for a win over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Sunday.
Ultimately earning themselves a 36-57 win, Marrar assistant coach Kadison Hofert said her team started the game far too slow.
"Full credit to The Rock, they took their opportunities and we were down at quarter time which was a bit scary," Hofert said.
Not expecting to be down to The Rock at any break, Hofert, currently not playing due to injury, said a great speech from head coach Stacey Hofert helped get the side back on track.
"Mum (Stacey) and I had a bit of a chat on the sideline then had a talk with the girls at quarter time and said, back to basics, hold possession, hold our centre passes and we'll reward ourselves with turnovers," she said.
"That's what they did, and kept their composure to come back into the game."
She said once the side had adjusted to the game they were able to comfortably take control and build a respectable lead.
Sitting at the bottom of the Farrer League ladder, Hofert said she knew The Rock had nothing to lose and would throw everything at them.
"We've been slow to start every game unfortunately, but I also think the girls weren't expecting The Rock to come out like they did," she said.
"We said on Thursday night, The Rock have nothing to lose, they're going to go for every team they can, but I don't think we really thought about it until quarter time, that we need to pull our heads in."
Marrar have brought two A reserve players into their side to help cover injuries, with Hofert pleased at how they've taken to their roles.
"We could bring any player up from A reserve and they'd step up to the plate for sure, and we've got a few under 17s we could bring up too, they're ready for it" she said.
Charles Sturt University 40 drew Coleambally 40
North Wagga 76 d Northern Jets 38
Temora 50 d East Wagga-Kooringal 33
Marrar 36 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 57
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
