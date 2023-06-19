The Daily Advertiser
Marrar get win over The Rock-Yerong Creek after surprise start

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 19 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Mackaylee King defends Caitlin Kelly's shot in Marrars 21-goal win over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Sunday afternoon at The Rock Recreation Ground. Picture by Madeline Begley
After a shock to the system in the first quarter, Marrar needed to regroup or fall into panic, but a solid pep talk kept the side on track for a win over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Sunday.

