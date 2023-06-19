The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has issued a warning following a confirmed case of meningococcal disease in the region.
A spokesperson for MLHD urged people to be aware of the symptoms and seek medical assistance immediately if they appear following one confirmed case of meningococcal in a man in his 20s from the Wagga area.
"MLHD's public health team is following up close contacts to provide information and advice about a further course of action where appropriate," the spokesperson said.
"So far this year there have been three cases of meningococcal reported in the MLHD.
"None of these cases are believed to be linked."
The Riverina warning comes after a public health alert was issued by NSW Health earlier this month following the emergence of three meningococcal cases across the state.
One of those cases was a Sydney resident aged in their 50s, who died from the bacterial infection.
A Sydney teenager and a person in their 60s from the Central Coast had also contracted the illness.
Those cases were also not believed to have been linked.
Symptoms of meningococcal disease can include severe and unexplained limb pain, difficulty waking up, high pitched crying in babies, severe headaches, becoming upset by bright lights, neck stiffness and a red-purple rash which doesn't disappear when pressed with a glass.
For more information on vaccination or symptoms, transmission, risks and treatment of meningococcal, visit health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/meningococcal_disease
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
