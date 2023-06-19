Complacency crept into the Scorchers mindset this weekend, and Albury Wodonga Spitfires punished them for it.
Anticipating an easy game, co-captain Chris Ninness said he feels his team didn't go into the game prepared to play at the level required for the competition, leading them to a 2-1 loss.
"We may have gone in there anticipating another good win like last game and I just don't think that we were prepared to play them as if we were playing the best team in the competition, we played them as if they were not as good of a team as the top four teams" Ninness said.
"We lacked individually and as a team.
"You can't put your best performance on every week, that's just unrealistic, but we certainly didn't play to the standard that we can play."
Seeing glimpses of strong play throughout the game, Ninness was pleased with how they utilised the full field and moved the ball.
While underwhelmed with their performance as a whole, there was one standout, young Lachlan Chyb who at just 15 made his Wagga Scorchers debut.
The Wagga under 15 representative team captain, Chyb is one of the regions best up and coming talents.
Ninness said it was exciting to see him take the field for the first time, hoping he is the first in a line of young talents to join the squad.
"He's a pretty bright up and coming player, he deserves to be in that squad," Ninness said.
"It was good to see him come through and play that next level which I think he can play at quite easily."
Ninness said he hopes the Scorchers continue to be a destination for local young talent to take their skills to the next level.
"One of our core values and goals we set at the start of the year is for the younger generation to look up at us and think that's going to be a great opportunity if one day I can play for that squad," he said.
"It's year one but as years progress we'll soon expand the squad and get those younger fellas in, it may not mean they get game time on the weekend, but the experience they'd get from training and just being part of the group would be very beneficial individually and for the future of Scorchers."
Wagga Scorchers play at home again this weekend, and Ninness is hoping to see an improved performance when they take to the field.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
