Tumut hopes having a 'ridiculous' three weeks away from playing hasn't stopped their momentum.
After a slow start to the season, after losing their opening two games, the Blues won four games on the bounce to find themselves on top of the ladder at the midway point of the season.
However they haven't played since a 38-6 win over Southcity on May 28 with the general bye splitting their two club byes following Brothers withdrawal.
The Blues took a relaxed approach to their mid-season break but are looking to step it up ahead of a clash with Kangaroos at Twickenham on Sunday.
Co-coach Lachlan Bristow hopes the break doesn't have too much of an impact.
"The numbers haven't been great as a lot of people have gone away so to be honest it hasn't been ideal," Bristow said.
"It's a long time off.
"We were really starting to hit our straps as we probably didn't have the best pre-season, it was very disrupted with the fields and what not, so we needed those couple of weeks but were really starting to gel and have been hit with three weeks off.
"I think it's pretty ridiculous the way the draw has ran.
"I really thought the Group should have looked at it since Brothers pulled out and redone it but they didn't and we've had to cop this long break at a particularly bad time."
Tumut only trained twice in their three weeks off but will return to their normal training schedule in the lead up to an important clash.
Kangaroos are coming off consecutive losses, including falling 17-16 to a Temora outfit who were also coming off a three-week break at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Bristow expects they will be fired up to turn things around after dropping to fifth on the compact ladder.
"It can be tough after such a long break and I'm sure Kangaroos will be searching hard for a win," he said.
"They've played two more games than us in the last month, which plays in their favour, but hopefully we can get some good numbers at training and have a solid hit out."
Tumut aren't expecting to make too many changes from their last line up.
Lewis Arragon is set to miss the clash due to work commitments while Jacob Toppin is looking to overcome a ribs complaint that saw him miss the win over Southcity.
Besides sidelined co-coach Zac Masters, they are the only two concerns heading into the clash.
However Bristow is unsure when Canberra recruit Michael Cullen will play his first game for the club.
"He's still waiting for his neck to settle a bit but fingers crossed it will be soon," Bristow said.
Tumut are looking to maintain their place on top of the Group Nine ladder.
They are only there with a superior points differential as one of four teams on 12 points.
Young are second after their big win over Southcity on Sunday with Temora and Albury, who face off at Nixon Park on Saturday, also level on points.
Kangaroos and Gundagai are two points behind with the Tigers and Cherrypickers both having a bye this weekend.
