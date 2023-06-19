Letters: Voice to Parliament gives a right to be heard

In 1967 there was a referendum to allow the Commonwealth to pass laws for Indigenous Australians that overrode state laws and to include them in the national census.
This changed the status of Australian Aborigines. Until then they were effectively classed as fauna with the same status as kangaroos - now they became human beings and Australian citizens. The English had claimed the continent as Terra Nullius; the inhabitants at the time did not exist or were not human. I was 16 in 1967 and could not vote. My mother and stepfather and my two older brothers and my 79-year-old grandfather voted YES along with 90 per cent of enfranchised Australians. I was proud and recognised this as a step towards righting some of the wrongs of the past.
Now, 56 years on, the next step is to acknowledge that Europeans took this continent from the hundreds of Aboriginal nations that have been here for tens of thousands of years. The Voice simply says that they were here first and we should listen to them when making decisions about them.
There is no requirement for Parliament to act upon advice from the Voice. There is no possibility that they will take land from anyone or that Aboriginal Australians will have more rights or power than other Australians. Only Parliament can do those things. If anything changes then it will be done by those we have elected.
The only right the Voice gives to Indigenous Australians is the right to be heard. The only power it grants is the power all of us get from speaking and hearing the truth of the past. And that will lead Australia to be a stronger, fairer and more united people.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek seems to be continuing the line of federal environment ministers who talk the talk but don't walk the walk. She has announced a policy of "No More Extinctions", but this might be more accurate if it included the words "that you can blame me for".
The process of declaring a species as extinct takes several decades of none being found, which means if any species are declared extinct during her term, she can quite rightly say that the extinction process must have started long before she was in the job.
However, she has recently approved a project in Darwin that will involve the clearing of habitat for the endangered Gouldian Finch. If this development causes the extinction of the Finch, it will not be confirmed until sometime in the 2050s, so Plibersek dodges the blame again. How about a policy that stops any actions that significantly increase the probability of extinctions. That would also include the approval of any more coal or gas mines.
On Thursday, June 22, Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia will host a Continence Call-In Day for men impacted by prostate cancer. Men and their partners who have questions or concerns about incontinence after prostate cancer treatment are encouraged to call us for support.
We'll have expert nurses on-hand from 9am to 8pm AEST, answering questions about surgical and non-surgical treatment options and avenues for support.
Freecall 1800 22 00 99 - we're here to help.
