Letters: Voice to Parliament gives a right to be heard

This changed the status of Australian Aborigines. Until then they were effectively classed as fauna with the same status as kangaroos - now they became human beings and Australian citizens. The English had claimed the continent as Terra Nullius; the inhabitants at the time did not exist or were not human. I was 16 in 1967 and could not vote. My mother and stepfather and my two older brothers and my 79-year-old grandfather voted YES along with 90 per cent of enfranchised Australians. I was proud and recognised this as a step towards righting some of the wrongs of the past.