East Wagga-Kooringal's sportsman's night has been declared a resounding success.
Hawthorn premiership teammates Matt Suckling and Luke Breust were joined by Wagga AFL legend Wayne Carey at Gumly Hall on Saturday night.
Some 160 people turned out to listen to all three Riverina products tell their stories.
It came after Suckling laced the boots for the Hawks at Gumly Oval on Saturday, while Breust helped Temora in the coach's box at the same game.
Carey also made the most of his trip home, returning to McPherson Oval to watch some of North Wagga and Northern Jets, while also making it to Peter Hastie Oval to watch Charles Sturt University and Coleambally.
EWK president Paul Bourne was pleased to see Gumly Hall packed for the event.
"It was unbelievable," Bourne said.
"We had 160 people from all walks of life. We had one of our foundation members there, Martha Lamprey and her daughter came. Martha is 88 I think and she came along and bidded on a Swans' Buddy Franklin picture and got that.
"That bought the house down a little bit, which was great to see.
"From 88-year-old foundation members to 17 and 18-year-old kids that came along with their mums and dads, it was good."
Bourne said the late addition of Carey to the line-up was certainly worthwhile.
"Wayne Carey was very up front, open and honest," he said.
"He spoke really well and if anyone had any doubts about the guy, I'm sure their opinion had changed by the time they left the hall that night."
Bourne had nothing but praise for the way Suckling and Breust went about the entire day.
"They're both class acts those two boys," he said.
"Their parents should be proud of both of them, the way they conducted themselves at our function. They were incredible."
Bourne said a highlight of the night was Adam Hands' purchasing a pair of Luke Breust's football boots for $2000.
For Bourne, it was the way it unfolded that made it so entertaining.
"Adam Hands bidded on Breusty's boots that he wore in the indigenous round. He said I'll pay $2000 and the crowd roared but he said I want you both to do a shoey out of each," he recalled.
"So the two Hawthorn boys are up there on stage and both did a shoey out of Breusty's boots.
"That was probably the highlight of the night. It was a good laugh and it was really good to see that they didn't lose their country spirit."
