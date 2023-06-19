An 11-goal win over Coolamon has put reigning premiers Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on top of the Riverina League ladder for the first time this season.
Playing the previously undefeated Rovers at Kindra Park, Goannas knew they had their work cut out for them in the top of the table clash.
Stalwart Mikaela Cole said the game was as physical as they had anticipated it would be, though it was their patience that really helped them get over the line.
"I think we were a little bit more patient than Coolamon," Cole said.
"They play quite a fast game, and we just made sure that we didn't try to match that, we played our own game.
"We've been working on being patient and resetting back to the transverse line if we need to without trying to force the ball in."
Cole said by using their full three seconds with the ball and not forcing their way into the circle the side prevented unnecessary turn overs.
"We gave our shooters a lot more opportunity to convert when we're not turning over the ball," she said.
Goal-for-goal in the first quarter, Goannas developed their lead across the game, up by 14-goals at one point in the final term.
Matching Coolamon's trademark physicality, Cole was pleased with how her team adjusted to the conditions.
"It was very physical, a few people were told to adjust their game due to the physicality of it, but I thought we really matched that without any dirty tactics or anything like that," she said.
"It was really body on, which you love to see, you really had to make sure you used preliminary moves to get off the body with the physicality that was there."
With three teams now sitting with just one loss each as the League finishes its first round of games, Cole said it's exciting to see how competitive the competition has become.
Goannas, Coolamon, and Griffith are all separated by per cent only, with some big wins helping boost Goannas above the rest.
"It's definitely a lot more satisfying winning against a team compared to last year when we were probably beating teams by a little bit more" Cole said.
"It feels like you deserve the win a bit more if you've had to work and give 110 per cent compared to not giving 100 per cent and still being able to beat teams.
"I think it's really good for the league to have a netball season this strong."
Across the league there were plenty of surprises this weekend, with both Narrandera and Leeto-Whitton getting up over their opponents.
Narrandera handed Turvey Park a 1-goal loss at Maher Oval, while Leeton got a goal up on Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Wagga Tigers kept themselves in their game against Griffith, but ultimately went down by 12 goals.
Narrandera 39 d Turvey Park 38 at Maher Oval
Griffith 46 d Wagga Tigers 34 at Robertson Oval
Leeton-Whitton 43 d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 42 at Crossroads Oval
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 52 d Coolamon 41 at Kindra Park
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
