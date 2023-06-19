A Wiradjuri Elder has called on Riverina MP Michael McCormack to reconsider his position on the Voice to Parliament.
Aunty Cheryl Penrith's calls came moments after the bill enabling the referendum for the Voice passed the Senate on Monday.
While a referendum date is yet to be set, October has been tipped as the most likely time Australians will vote on whether to add an Indigenous advisory body to Parliament.
Mr McCormack voted against the bill in the house, saying at the time the Voice will not make a difference in the lives of Indigenous people living in remote communities.
The "no" campaign seems to suggest the Voice will be both too powerful and not powerful enough - destructive to democracy, but unable to impact the lives of Indigenous people suffering from structural disadvantage.
Aunty Cheryl said she thinks Mr McCormack - and everyone else in Wagga - should vote "yes", to ensure Aboriginal Australian perspectives are represented accurately in Canberra.
While she agrees with many National Party members that there is need for deeper understanding of the needs of each individual community, she said that will only happen if they have Indigenous representatives to relay their concerns to Canberra.
"It's a really good time to be a part of history ... this chance may never come again," she said.
"It will make things a lot more transparent, and I don't think we really have that. We've got to stop looking at the negatives, and look towards what we want to build together."
Mr McCormack said he wouldn't be changing his position on the voice, but hoped the community would have a respectful debate on the subject.
"Like Aunty Cheryl, I'll get a vote ... so will others," he said.
"I hope this doesn't prove too divisive - I think it's already split the country in some ways, which is unfortunate.
"I'd advise people to read up on the yes and no cases. They'll get an official presentation by both sides, and people can make up their own minds."
Aunty Cheryl echoed the calls for civil debate. She said some parliamentarians needed to lift their game, and stop making outwardly racist arguments again the voice.
"Pauline Hanson was very racist in her speech ... all the stereotypes come out" she said.
"She said we'll be living in a black nation, living in two nations ... I don't know where she's getting her information from.
"But I think the really good thing Malarndirri McCarthy said was whether you vote yes or vote no, people still need to be respectful."
Misinformation is circulating across the country about the referendum, and the dialogues that led up to its adoption.
Despite claims to the contrary, the Voice to Parliament was endorsed, and continues to be supported by a vast majority of Aboriginal Australians.
The referendum process is to establish the existence of the voice, and its basic functions.
Parliament will determine specifics, once the constitutional necessity for the advisory body is established.
Aunty Cheryl said people should make sure they are informed before casting a no vote because they don't understand what The Voice is, and isn't.
"If there's any consultations or information sessions, people should go along, and have a listen," she said.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
