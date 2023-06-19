Sam Stening is chasing a winning debut when he lines up his first official starter.
The 20-year-old is hoping Blissful Lou can get his training career off to the best start at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
"I can't wait, it should be good and hopefully it runs well," Stening said.
Stening picked up the mare from his grandfather Bernie Kelly.
It is his influence that has seen him take the horses more seriously over the last couple of years.
"Pop has been a harness racing trainer for a long while with a lot of success and I've been there a bit but concentrated on footy more when I was at school," Stening said.
"In recent years I've just found more and more interest.
"In holidays during school I would always work a horse or do something but since school finished in the last two years I've become more and more interested.
"I'm loving it."
The four-year-old is currently the only horse Stening has in work.
However he hasn't ruled out getting some more in the future.
He drove the mare in a trial at Coolamon last month but doesn't see himself getting into the gig any time soon.
"I'm just focusing on training at the moment," Stening said.
"I'll leave the driving to the professionals as they are a lot better at it than me."
Instead Blake Jones will again take the reins on Tuesday.
After five starts as a two-year-old for one third placing, Blissful Lou was given plenty of time.
"She was Pop's old horse who didn't go any good at two so he gave her to me to have a little try and now it's going a lot better," Stening said.
"I think he had a bit of trouble with it when it was two, it got a bit stirred up before it raced so he wanted to give it a lot of time just to mature and it's come back a much better horse.
"I think he's done a good job."
Blissful Lou has been placed in all three of her starts this season and Stening hopes she's found the right race this time around.
Especially after finishing second in a 1:55.1 mile rate last time out.
"She's very consistent and has drawn well for a change so hopefully can go one better," Stening said.
"She usually comes second or third but hopefully she can win.
"We've found a much better race for it and this is the best chance she's had ever."
Meanwhile Leeton trainer-drive Reece Maguire is looking for a breakthrough of his own.
Maguire has barely had a starter since training his last winner three years ago.
However after two placings his arriving from Queensland, he hopes Signor Jujon can capitalise on barrier two in the TAB Venue Mode Pace (1740m) to start the eight-race card.
"I haven't wanted to do it but now I feel like want to just get one for myself, which we've done," Maguire said.
"He's a nice, honest little horse who does everything right.
"I drew seven or eight in the first two starts, which makes it hard from out there."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
