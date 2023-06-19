The Daily Advertiser
ANU, Museum of Riverina to host symposium at CSU Wagga

Updated June 19 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Wiradjuri Elder Uncle James Ingram and Regional Museum Officer Sam Leah are excited for an upcoming symposium. Picture by Ash Smith
After successfully retrieving Wiradjuri artefacts originating from the Riverina from the Museum of Australia, Wagga will host a three-day symposium around the importance of returning cultural heritage pieces to their rightful homes.

