The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Micaela Schmidt and her guide dog Ellie asked to leave Wagga Airbnb

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Micaela Schmidt was made to leave an Airbnb rental because of her guide dog. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
Micaela Schmidt was made to leave an Airbnb rental because of her guide dog. Picture by Tara Trewhella.

Riverina residents have been urged to educate themselves on the rules of therapy dogs after an incident resulted in discrimination against a legally blind woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.