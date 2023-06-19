Wagga City takes step towards finals football

Wagga City gave their chances of playing finals a big boost with a win over CSU.
After winning two of their first three games, the Boiled Lollies secured their first victory since April at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
The 34-19 win moves Wagga City into fourth place.
Assistant coach Nick Gleeson was impressed with how the team rose up for the important clash.
"We've been working on a few things that have been coming off in patches in the other games but it was good to put together a full 40-minute performance," Gleeson said.
"It worked out well.
"We were coming into the game knowing we had to win to make finals so we treated it as sudden death for us.
"The girls went out, handled the pressure and put on a really good performance."
Wagga City were able to get on top late in the first half after Gleeson made a couple changes looking to bring some fresh legs into the clash.
From there they were able to maintain their advantage.
Sarah Deaner scored two tries in the win but it was Jess Simpson, who also scored a try, who really had a big impact on the clash.
"She really set the tone in the first half," Gleeson said.
Gleeson hopes the win can provide plenty of momentum for the back end of the season.
Wagga City are now looking to make up their performance in another important clash with Tumut at Jarrah Oval on Saturday.
The Bulls only have one win to their credit and Gleeson doesn't think the side can afford another slip up on the compact ladder.
"It's always a pretty tough game playing them at home and it's another sudden death for us as if we don't win this it's going to be pretty difficult to make finals," he said.
"I think Tumut have their multicultural round so they will be up and about and have a big side that's ready to go."
Wagga City are now two points behind second placed Ag College and three clear of CSU, but have played an extra game.
Meanwhile Griffith extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 52-5 win over Tumut at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Lavinia Sale crossed for three tries in the win while Alofa Tafili bagged a late double.
The Blacks will be looking to extend their run when they tackle third placed Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
