Northern Jets coach Jack Harper likely to sit out Temora game

By Matt Malone
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 11:00am
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper plans to sit Saturday's game against Temora out due to the impending arrival of Harry Taylor and Beau Walker. Picture by Les Smith
NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper is poised to sit himself out of Saturday's clash against arch-rivals Temora.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

