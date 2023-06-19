NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper is poised to sit himself out of Saturday's clash against arch-rivals Temora.
The Jets will welcome retired Geelong champion Harry Taylor and two-time Mulrooney Medal winner Beau Walker for guest appearances at Ariah Park Sportsground on Saturday.
The appearance of the duo is set to draw a big crowd and create plenty of interest but it does cause some selection headaches for the Jets.
With next to no injuries at the moment, Harper revealed he is likely to sit the Temora game out.
"There's a good chance I'm going to coach from the sidelines I think," Harper said.
"I don't think I need to play really.
"The thing is, we've got such a good list, we've got no injuries this week so it would be pretty stiff on a couple of the young blokes just to drop them for one game.
"In all honesty, I've played with AFL blokes, I've played in games like that and it's not a massive deal for me at the minute, in terms of playing in it.
"I just want to make sure that we win, that's really the bottom line, i'm not too fazed by missing a week. It gives the legs a freshen up and then we've got Marrar the week after."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Jets have started the season in brilliant fashion, winning eight of their nine games to be sitting in second position on the Farrer League ladder.
They would have started heavy favourites to beat Temora before the inclusion of Taylor and Walker.
Taylor retired from the end of the AFL season in 2020 but has played 23 games at Northampton in Western Australia's Great Northern Football League.
He has kicked 20 goals from five appearances this season and booted six in their 59-point win over Railways last Saturday.
Walker, who hails originally from Howlong, moved to Western Australia to coach Northampton in 2021 and played his first game of the season last weekend in preparation of his guest appearance at the Jets.
Harper expects both to have a big impact.
"I don't need to be there playing when you've got Harry Taylor and then Beau Walker is Mitch Haddrill on steroids," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.