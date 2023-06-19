Wagga City Wanderers coach Rob Tuksar has called for stronger penalties on clubs who forfeit games in the State League Women's competition.
Wanderers first and second grade women have missed the last two weekends due to teams forfeiting when needing to travel to Wagga to play. One of the games was cancelled due to the removal of a team from the competition.
Tuksar said in a high level competition it's unacceptable that his side is being forced to miss game time when they travel to Canberra every other week.
Currently sitting undefeated at the top of the ladder, Tuksar said the missed game time could jeopardise the team as finals approach.
"It's really really frustrating, most of our games have been away, and we've travelled, this team is bottom of the ladder, so they probably thought we're going to get beat, let's just not bother," Tuksar said.
"I don't know if there's a fine system from Capital Football, so if there is, it's obviously not enough, because clubs keep doing it.
"It's the level below the NPL in Canberra, this shouldn't happen."
Tuksar said it's not just the players missing out on opportunities, but the club as a whole.
With players paying registration fees to participate in the competition, and the additional costs of travel to games in Canberra, he said they're not currently getting their money's worth.
"Do we get compensated then, the girls miss four or five games in the season because they've had one team pull out and the other teams are forfeiting to us," he said.
"We pay good money to play football, not to have people forfeit to us."
Learning of this weekend's forfeit at 7:30pm on Saturday night, he said the club has lost income from their canteen facilities, as well as wasted perishable food items already purchased for the Sunday game.
Tuksar said that in a high level competition, there should be better expectations on clubs to play their scheduled game.
While acknowledging that player availability can fluctuate, he said all clubs struggle with illness and injury throughout the year.
"Last year we played NPL, I had 15 girls to two sides, but we played because it's our duty to play when you join these leagues," he said.
"We could have forfeited for sure but you don't do it, it's not right, the girls dug in, we lost 7-1 to top sides but we didn't forfeit.
"It's a cop out, it's weak."
Now heading into their third week of training without playing, he said it's hard for players to not become dejected about the situation.
"Something needs to be done sooner rather than later because this is not acceptable," he said.
"All our home games are at the back of the season, we're flying, we're on top of the ladder so all these teams go it's not going to affect where we finish on the ladder, so we'll just forfeit."
Tuksar said in one instance Wanderers were approached by a club who offered to play in Canberra, saying their side wouldn't travel to Wagga for their scheduled game.
With support from the Wanderers committee the offer was declined.
Tuksar said the offer showed the hypocrisy of clubs who wanted to play without the hassle of travel.
"We're lucky we've got a board that supports us and says no, that's not happening," he said.
With another home game scheduled for this weekend, Tuksar said he's hopeful the side will finally get to play again.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
