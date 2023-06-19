Call for Voice neither new or unprecedented

There have been many right-wing conservative voices loudly complaining about the Voice to Parliament referendum as though it is something new and radical being forced upon us by a "woke" minority.
So today I will devote my column to showing that the call for Voice, treaties and truth-telling are not suddenly being thrust upon us, nor are they without precedent, as similar ones have been enacted elsewhere in the world.
This voice is the first step of the Uluru Statement's from the Heart, which included the establishment of a Makarrata commission for the purpose of treaty making and truth-telling. They are all essential.
Though commentators have asserted that this is something new, radical and dangerous, Australian historian Amanda Nettelbeck explained that the ideas of voice, treaty and truth have "long been at the centre of Indigenous rights campaigns in Australia" (The Conversation, via The New Daily).
"They've also existed in other settler nations like New Zealand and Canada where treaties were forged at the point of colonisation," she writes.
But as First Nations have always known, voice, treaty and truth carry long histories. They've long been at the centre of Indigenous rights campaigns in Australia. These histories remind us how long First Nations people have waited for political recognition in this country.
One famous example is the Larrakia petition to the Queen, organised in 1972 to coincide with Princess Margaret's Royal visit. It carried more than 1000 signatures.
It drew the Queen's attention to the failure of the British Crown to sign treaties with Indigenous peoples in Australia, unlike in New Zealand and North America, and called for her assistance in achieving a treaty.
Decades earlier, Yorta Yorta civil rights activist and co-founder of the Australian Aborigines' League, William Cooper, spent the mid-1930s collecting more than 1800 signatures from Indigenous communities across Australia for a petition to the King. It urged the Crown to safeguard the interests of Aboriginal people as the original heirs and successors of the land and called for Indigenous political representation in the federal parliament.
As with the Larrakia petition, Australian government officials prevented the delivery of Cooper's petition.
In Canada and New Zealand, the British Crown did make treaties with Indigenous peoples at the point of formal colonisation. In these countries, the right of political representation has not been contested in the same way. In the US, treaties were also made with the First Nations.
Treaty rights dating back to the 1800s gave First Nations peoples in other settler colonial sites political leverage in a way Australia's First Nations have been denied.
In Canada, First Nations treaty rights and rights of self-determination are enshrined in the Constitution.
An elected Assembly of First Nations liaises with the federal government as the representative body.
In New Zealand, Maori have had dedicated parliamentary seats since the 1860s.
Political representation is enshrined in the Maori Representative Act 1867, which gave all Maori men the right to vote.
"Australia is one of only a handful of settler colonial states that does not have a treaty with its First Nations peoples," Greens Senator David Shoebridge noted.
There were though some weak and faltering steps here. In 1835, the Colonial Office told South Australia's colonisation commissioners that the Crown would not sanction British settlement there unless they could show they would protect Aboriginal people's rights. The colonisation commissioners committed to purchase Aboriginal lands on those conditions.
But because colonial authorities decided "earlier and preferable title" did not exist according to the law of possession, these purchases didn't happen.
The year 1835, then, was a turning point. Treaties might have been forged with Indigenous peoples in the new colony of South Australia, but they were not. Instead, the Crown tried to mitigate problems of frontier warfare by claiming Aboriginal people as British subjects who would receive equal protection under the law. This became settled colonial policy across Australia, although it was almost never realised in practice.
This brings us to the question of truth. When we speak about remembering past injustices - especially the history of colonial land wars - it's often presented as uncovering a hidden or secret history.
Legal scholars Gabrielle Appleby and Megan Davis have emphasised the value of truth is not just in resetting the historical record, but in constructively resetting the relationship between First Nations and the rest of the nation.
These longer histories of voice, treaty and truth tell us the time for politically constructive reform is well overdue and should be enacted now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.