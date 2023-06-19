The Daily Advertiser
Southcity Pharmacy cuts back trading hours after government's 60-day dispensing policy

Updated June 19 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
Southcity Pharmacy owner Luke van der Rijt announces trad hour reduction after 60-day dispensory announcement. Picture by Les Smith
The federal government's decision to introduce a new 60-day dispensing policy has forced a Wagga pharmacy to reduce its trading hours.

