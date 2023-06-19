THE Rock-Yerong Creek are bracing themselves to be without co-captain Curtis Steele for the next month at least after he sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over Marrar.
Steele injured his hamstring when having a shot on goal just moments before the half-time siren at Victoria Park.
He immediately hobbled off to the interchange and did not return.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell revealed it is the same hamstring that has given Steele grief in the past.
"He's had a history with that so he'll get it assessed," Russell said post game.
"He's had history so he knows he's probably going to be looking at a few weeks on the sidelines.
"His words were four to six, he reckons."
It's far from an ideal time for the injury to occur but the silver lining is that Steele should be back just before the Magpies' embark on their Farrer League finals campaign.
He will miss Saturday's trip to Barellan and the home game against Temora. The Magpies have the bye in between.
Steele will also be unlikely to play in the Magpies' top of the table clash against Northern Jets at Ardlethan which is just under four weeks away on Saturday, July 15.
With it looking increasingly likely that the minor premiership will be decided that day, it is a big blow to TRYC's campaign.
The Magpies however weren't looking too far ahead and were more disappointed for Steele, who has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season.
"He's been super for us," Russell said.
"He's our captain so he'll lead the boys and stay upbeat and do everything right to get back. We'll get around him as well.
"But it's disappointing because his footy been so good."
Steele, in his first season at TRYC after crossing from Coleambally over the off-season, led the Farrer League Player of the Year award by seven votes going into the weekend.
Voted by both coaches on a weekly basis, Steele had polled in every TRYC game leading into the win over Marrar.
Many would suggest he is leading the Gerald Clear Medal at this point as well.
Steele's injury means the Magpies will now be without he, Dean Biermann and Liam Lupton for the next four to six weeks.
Biermann and Lupton are overseas and due back in the fortnight leading up to finals.
