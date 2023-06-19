The Daily Advertiser
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Curtis Steele suffers hamstring injury

By Matt Malone
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 12:30pm
The Rock-Yerong Creek expect to be without Curtis Steele for at least the next month. Picture by Ash Smith
THE Rock-Yerong Creek are bracing themselves to be without co-captain Curtis Steele for the next month at least after he sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over Marrar.

