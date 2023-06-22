The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Jackson Townley-Fox on how Calvary's Set Up for Success rehab program helped him on new path

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Townley-Fox. Picture by Madeline Begley
Jackson Townley-Fox. Picture by Madeline Begley

Just before Christmas, Jackson Townley-Fox hit rock bottom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.