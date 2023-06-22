Just before Christmas, Jackson Townley-Fox hit rock bottom.
After years of drug dependency, he knew he couldn't do it anymore. With the help of his sisters, he entered Calvary's Riverina Drug and Alcohol Centre (CRDAC) in Wagga.
Mr Townley-Fox said he thought he had successfully hidden his addictions for years, but cracks were starting to show.
"I lived on the streets of Brisbane for two years, right up until I got caught by the cops and locked up," she said.
"Jail was a blessing for me. As bad as it was, It was a real wake-up call.
"I wasn't talking to any of my family before I went in, but then I started reaching out, and they were all still there for me."
Like many suffering from drug dependencies, Mr Townley-Fox started using young, at just 15 years old.
He used to party, to numb his feelings, and try to cope with poor and deteriorating mental health. He said shame prevented him from seeking professional help for either his mental health, or addition.
CRDAC was not his first attempt to get clean. Eight years ago, he was encourage by his family to enter a rehab facility in Brisbane. In retrospect, he doesn't think he was ready.
"I think I was doing it to please other people ... mainly my family," he said.
"At the time, I thought I was doing a great job, but really I just wanted to keep using.
"After I relapsed, I just thought, I've been through so much crap, I thought I don't have too many more chances."
Mr Townley-Fox said the reason he's been more successful this time is encouragement and means to think about the future. Part of this is CRDAC's new Set Up for Success program.
Set up for Success, which commenced in March, offers people in recovery a chance to get a free laptop to help set them up for life after rehab. To apply, clients submit a written application of 250 words or less describing how a laptop will help make a difference in their recovery and future.
Drug and alcohol nurse unit manager Belinda Waugh said it was wonderful to see the difference the initiative is already having on the lives of the centre's clients.
"A lot of guys are choosing to do some study and further education so they have an opportunity for a career when they leave," she said.
"Jackson is one of our first ones that took it on ... because he chose to do that, we gifted him a laptop computer.
"This makes it easier for people to do their study in their own time, in their cottages on site."
Mr Townley-Fox is using his laptop to study his Certificate IV online in Community Services in the hope he can help people like him in the future. The course is self-paced, but both he and Ms Waugh say he is ahead of schedule, and doing extremely well.
Ms Waugh said as primary health services like drug rehab move towards employing more people with lived experience of addiction, programs like this will help create a pipeline to employment for recovering addicts.
"Something we're really looking at in the next 12 months is having lived experience support workers," she said.
"I couldn't think of anyone better to have working here than people who have been through our system, know the rules, know the program, and can help people as well.
"It'd be nice to see Jackson as our first lived experience support worker, but I hope there'll be many more after Jackson too."
Mr Townley-Fox is hopeful too. While his previous attempts to get clean have been unsuccessful, this time, he's sure it will stick.
"I finished the six months in July," he said.
"I think I've got a lot of passion for my recovery, and I've invested a lot into it.
"The clearer my head got, the more I've wanted to get out of it.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
