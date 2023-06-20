Riverina Conservatorium Director Hamish Tait thinks we have the idea of Make Music Day backwards.
What if, instead of dedicating one day each year to making music, we did it every day except one? One day a year of no musicians, and no music - live, or recorded.
Mr Tait said people would quickly realise the role music plays in enriching their lives - sometimes undetected.
"If the whole idea [of Make Music Day] is to raise awareness of the importance of music and try to get people more engaged ... let's have a stop music day," he said.
"Let's just have a day where we don't have music, so we become more aware of how dependent we've become on a day to day basis for music.
"Our phones ring to tunes - even the microwave ... when people play their favourite computer game, they're being saturated by music."
Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is held on June 21 in more than 120 countries. Make Music Day encourages participants of all skill levels, styles and instruments to participate in making music together.
Mr Tait and the Conservatorium's Associate Director, Dr Harold Gretton say they would like to see more people thinking about music as something people do together, rather than something an audience engages with passively.
"We have this culture of hero worship, where the musician is on stage, and the audience is there to consume it - but that's not the reality," Dr Gretton said.
"Everybody's there enjoying the music together. The artist as well is part of the audience.
"There's musicians everywhere - let's not kid ourselves. Whether it's playing along to Youtube clips, or singing in the shower. It's just great to get out and do it, so we all recognise how amazing it is."
Music has transformed over the last century from something that was primarily a participatory art form, to something people have become passive consumers of. People broadly divide musicians in their minds into amateur and professional, young student and old expert.
But outside of the Western European music tradition, many cultures still embrace music as enthusiastic amateurs, as naturally as Western Audiences may embrace something like making food together.
Mr Tait said the way people naturally gravitate towards a simple pulse in a night club shows the social potential of a freer, more open music culture that focuses on shared experience over individual glory.
"I think the best example is when people go to a night club, or a wedding, or a party and they have a dance," he said.
"That sense of unified pulse and energy is no less part of the music world than singing or playing an instrument.
"I think people understand it, they just don't know they understand it. When you can bring together that shared sense of rhythm, of vitality, and start integrating it with a sense of harmonic and melodic shifting, that's when it becomes very special."
Mr Tait said this could be seen as a metaphor for society at its best - an individual becoming part of a greater whole, working towards something together.
In the spirit of brining together all styles, ages, skill levels and instruments into an act of mutual music making, The Curious Rabbit is holding an open mic on June 21 from 5pm - 7pm.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
