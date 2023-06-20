The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Riverina Conservatorium leaders say music is better together

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 20 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harold Gretton and Hamish Tait from Riverina Conservatorium say you should make music every day - not just June 21. Picture by Madeline Begley
Harold Gretton and Hamish Tait from Riverina Conservatorium say you should make music every day - not just June 21. Picture by Madeline Begley

Riverina Conservatorium Director Hamish Tait thinks we have the idea of Make Music Day backwards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.