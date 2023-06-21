Eyes stare unseeing from the faces of thousands of dolls - lifelike, undead, deep in the uncanny valley.
These dolls - along with pop culture and horror icons - make up the nearly 20,000-strong collection of Silvia Heszterenyiova's haunted doll museum.
Ms Heszterenyiova first opened the Fairies Reborn Magic Nursery Haunted Doll Museum in Junee's historic Monte Cristo homestead, which proudly advertises itself as Australia's most haunted house.
In late 2022, Ms Heszterenyiova moved her collection to Junee's old Salvation Army store at 18 Belmore Street.
The museum closed indefinitely on Monday, despite what she describes as great support from the community, and loving the location.
It's not a choice Ms Heszterenyiova would have made willingly, but she said was compelled to close up due to circumstances beyond her control.
"We had many visitors, and had only positive feedback," she said.
"I didn't want to tell people I was closing, but decided it wasn't fair - I needed to let them know, at least local people from Junee and Wagga, it was the last weekend.
"But it's time to move on ... I will definitely open again, I hope for the last time."
In the meantime, some dolls will be packed into storage, some sold, and others still placed around Ms Heszterenyiova's home - an old church, still complete with altar, and ghoulish priest.
Ms Heszterenyiova's path to being the "creepy doll lady" is suitably strange. She said she originally started making dolls for therapeutic purposes.
"Ten years ago, I started to make these realistic looking dolls, because I was working in aged care," she said.
"I made these for them, as therapy dolls ... I gave them to ladies in a retirement village.
"Sometimes it happens with old ladies with dementia that they don't speak, but when I gave them the dolls, memories started back, and I thought, oh, I really want to do this."
Commissions for such dolls still make up a portion of her work, but now she also receives commissions for things made deliberately terrifying, as well as some that seem both beautiful and horrifying at the same time.
One such commission involved the creation of a dolls for a couple to "adopt", ascending in age to represent the child ageing from an infant to five years old.
"I think it's beautiful ... they even gave her the middle name Silvia like me, and keep sending me photos," she said.
"I get so many orders for children ... for people who have lost a child, or can't have babies so they can care for a daughter or son."
This judgement free interest in things other people might find spooky or disturbing has led to some thinking of her as Junee's "white witch" - a reputation she is happy to lean into when it suits her.
Ms Heszterenyiova said that while she regroups, and considers where she might like to open the museum for the third time, she will focus more on these kinds of commissions - particularly things from the world of popular culture.
She said while some people find her dolls creepy, others think they're cute too. People often want to handle the dolls, cradling them like babies and fawning over their tiny hands and feet.
"I had three local elderly ladies who came because they heard I'm leaving ... they were saying people were saying 'she's a white witch, and has creepy dolls hanging from the ceiling'," she said.
"But she said 'I'm so glad we came because they're all so cute - even your creepy dolls'.
"They wanted to hold them and take photos - they said it wasn't like they expected at all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.