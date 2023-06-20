Coolamon coach Jake Barrett has admitted there is no major reason for the Hoppers' significant form turnaround over the last month after they notched up their third-straight win on Sunday.
The Hoppers four-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes could prove important as it lifts Coolamon into third place on the Riverina League ladder at the halfway point of the season.
Barrett was impressed with how his side has lifted in recent weeks, but declared there hadn't been any major changes made.
"At the start of the season we had only won the two games and then lost two against quality teams," Barrett said.
"We weren't sitting too well and I think everyone around the club was thinking a bit of what's going on.
"But no one could put their finger on it and it wasn't like we were a bad team, we just weren't playing well together and our fundamentals were down.
"That's all it was and now that's picked up we've started playing the way we need to play, we're hitting our targets and being cleaner and look what happens.
"The boys should take a lot of confidence out of that and I know we've got five wins which is huge, but now we've just got to keep carrying on from that."
Barrett played just his second game of the season against the Goannas and said he was pleased to just get through the game with no troubles.
"It was good," he said.
"I played the first three quarters up forward as I just wanted to try and get through the game.
"Obviously Pricey (Ryan Price) was on me and did a good job and then I went into the midfield in the last quarter just to try and get something going which I probably shouldn't have.
"But if you are going to go out there and play then you are there 100 per cent not 90, but when you get back in there it definitely blows you out."
Barrett's presence in the midfield was hugely beneficial for the Hoppers as they kicked five final quarter goals to run over the top of the Goannas, four of those five coming from young forward Bailey Wood.
It was a real coming of age moment for Wood who has gone through a fair few challenges during his time at the Hoppers.
A serious shoulder injury suffered early in the 2022 season meant he only played the two senior games while he has spent time switching between first and reserve grade this season.
Barrett was thrilled to see Wood excel and was hopeful it would provide the young forward with a lot of confidence moving forward.
"The big thing for him was he was out all of last year from a shoulder," he said.
"So when you come back he was just a bit out of touch and he knew that, but I made sure that I reminded him the type of player he is.
"We know that's something that he can do, he can be that x factor player and he might not have a lot of it for three quarters but it only takes one quarter like that.
"That's the type of bloke that he is and you have got to have them in your team, I thought he was solid all day but it just wasn't coming to him.
"It was really good for him and hopefully that gives him a lot of confidence and going forward that just shows him that he can be one of the top players in this league."
