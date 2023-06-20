The Daily Advertiser
Jake Barrett has declared there is no great secret behind his side's form reversal

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 20 2023 - 5:30pm
After the slow start to the season, the Hoppers have won their last three and now see themselves sitting third on the Riverina League ladder. Picture by Les Smith
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett has admitted there is no major reason for the Hoppers' significant form turnaround over the last month after they notched up their third-straight win on Sunday.

