The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Kangaroos let opportunities slip in loss to Temora

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 18 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroos lock Troy Barby failed to play out the loss to Temora at Equex Centre on Sunday due to a shoulder issue. Picture by Courtney Rees
Kangaroos lock Troy Barby failed to play out the loss to Temora at Equex Centre on Sunday due to a shoulder issue. Picture by Courtney Rees

Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose was left to rue failing to capitalise on a number of good chances as they slipped to successive losses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.