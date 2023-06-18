Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose was left to rue failing to capitalise on a number of good chances as they slipped to successive losses.
Six points was the biggest margin throughout the clash, but Temora scored the last seven points to take a 17-16 victory at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Kangaroos had the better chances of the two teams, but struggled to find avenues through the Dragons defence.
"We just didn't capitalise on our chances when they rose," Rose said.
"It cost us in the end but there's still a lot of positives moving forward.
"We obviously don't want to be losing games but it felt like the game was there to be won at stages. We need to be better in those situations."
However Rose thought it was an improvement on their 24-18 loss to Albury heading into the general bye.
Especially with their improved ball control.
He was pleased with the way they regrouped.
"We definitely moved on from last round's game," Rose said.
"There weren't as many turnovers of cheap ball and when we did they were more scoring opportunities, which was good to see.
"We need to capitalise on those scoring opportunities a bit better."
The loss sees Kangaroos slip to fifth after going into the round as one of five teams locked on 10 points.
They have a trip to Twickenham on Sunday to take on leaders Tumut.
Troy Barby is in doubt for the clash after having little involvement in the loss with a shoulder issue.
It was a re-occurrence of a problem suffered in the loss to Albury before the general bye.
Rose hopes it isn't too serious.
"It came out and back in against Albury and I don't think it came out this time but he said it was a bit of a stinger in there," he said.
"I'm not sure of a full diagnosis with him but we will just have to play that one by ear and wait and see."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
