The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Young pile the points on Southcity

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 18 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zane Bijorac tries to send a ball back in field during Young's big win over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Zane Bijorac tries to send a ball back in field during Young's big win over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Young heads into two more weeks off with a big win under their belts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.