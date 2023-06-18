Young pile the points on Southcity

Young heads into two more weeks off with a big win under their belts.
After an up and down start to the season, the Cherrypickers moved up to second place on the compact Group Nine ladder after a 62-8 win over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
After three good losses to start their campaign, followed up with two horror performances against Tumut and Gundagai, the Cherrypickers look to be getting themselves back on track.
It was one-way traffic coming off the general bye.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish thought it was their best display of the season.
"It was probably the best footy we've played," Cornish said.
"Even last week when there was space against Junee this time when there was space we actually stayed to our structure.
"It was really pleasing. It was good to get some shape and some structure in and play some good footy."
And while Young found plenty of avenues to points, their defensive efforts were what pleased Cornish the most.
Even though they did concede two late tries.
"We had a lot of boys come off who were getting a bit tight but we did speak about trying to keep them to zero," Cornish said.
"They had a couple of late tries there, one right on the bell that probably we just weren't expecting Doc (Kyle McCarthy) to just put one to the wing.
"No one was really ready but other than that it wasn't too bad.
"One try I was probably disappointed with was going through our markers but the only one you sorta can't help."
Improving their defence has been a big focus after winning despite conceding big scorelines to start the season even before their two losses.
"We spoke on Friday about how our defence has not been up to scratch," Cornish said.
"We have points in us but I don't want to be winning games 28-26, I want to be winning games 6-4.
"I don't want to be leaking too many points and that's something we tried to fix on the weekend."
Young started off well and never looked like letting Southcity, who just have one win to their credit, into the contest.
They took a 30-0 lead into half-time and the points kept coming in the second stanza.
Sam Graziani, Clay Sing and Zane Bijorac all scored doubles in the win.
The big margin was another boost to their points differential with four teams level on top of the ladder.
They have moved up to second with their points differential (54) now just better than Temora's (52) but Tumut (83) are still on top of the ladder after the bye.
It was something Cornish hoped to improve in the clash.
Young now have the next two weeks off before taking on Kangaroos at Equex Centre on July 9.
Cornish hopes the win can provide them with some momentum for the second half of the season.
"We needed that win, especially after the little rough period when we had those two weeks when we had a couple points put against us before games against the two bottom of the table teams," he said.
"It could have gone either way but you just have to play smart footy, stick to your structure and not give too many opportunities.
"It was actually good for us in a game like that to complete high and get back to our game and structure."
Meanwhile Southcity will be looking to hit back when they take on winless Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
