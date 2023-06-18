Tolland have earned themselves a 5-3 victory at Henwood Park over Wagga United on Sunday evening.
Coming into the game hot, a near perfect start got the scoring underway for Tolland as Jacob Ochieng found the back of the net before some spectators had even arrived for the game.
Drawing United's keeper away from the line several times through the game, Tolland were able to capitalise well on an open goal.
A 41st minute goal to Wagga United gave them a sniff of the game, heading into the half time break down 3-1.
There were still four more goals to come in the game after a four goal first half, with United pressing Tolland to up their game after the break.
Narrowing their lead down to 4-3, they were pushing for an equaliser when a 90th minute goal sealed the game for Tolland.
Coach Daniel Okot said he was pleased with the game overall and the performance of second grade players who stepped up into the side.
"We had a few injuries, including myself, the boys performed, we brought a few of the seconds up and they both performed, both scored which is pretty good," Okot said.
"We're happy."
Working on drawing their keepers out all season, Okot said it was rewarding to see the hard work put into action.
"We've been working on it all year, today it really showed the fruits of our labour, building up those combinations, it looked good," he said.
"We try to make it easy for that last person at goal, it looks like a tap in but it takes the whole team to build up, if we could keep doing that all year, it'll be good."
With Wagga United stepping their game up in the second half, Okot said he was never too nervous they'd get ahead.
"They stepped up, but I think we responded, so I wasn't too nervous, they wanted a few goals as well, and it showed," he said.
United coach Jayden Beattie was pleased with their second half performance, wishing they'd been able to play that way for the full game.
"Can't fault our second half efforts, everyone stepped it up another five per cent, I said to the guys this week's been full of adversity for us, with late changes and blokes being sick, they're going through it as well, and we've dealt with it pretty good," Beattie said.
"We proved to ourselves that we can match it with the top teams, but if we want to be one of those top teams, we've got to be a bit more clinical in that first half and really stick to our structures and systems, which we didn't."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
