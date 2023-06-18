The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

The Rock-Yerong Creek make it nine straight with 25-point win over Marrar

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 18 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek players become involved in a melee in the Farrer League game at Victoria Park on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek players become involved in a melee in the Farrer League game at Victoria Park on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

AN INSPIRED performance from the Roberts brothers helped The Rock-Yerong Creek to a 25-point win over Marrar on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.