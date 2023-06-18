AN INSPIRED performance from the Roberts brothers helped The Rock-Yerong Creek to a 25-point win over Marrar on Sunday.
The Magpies continued their undefeated start to the Farrer League season and cast aside reigning premiers Marrar for a second time, winning 12.9 (81) to 8.8 (56) at Victoria Park.
The win came at a cost however with TRYC losing co-captain and Player of the Year leader Curtis Steele to a hamstring injury.
With Steele sidelined just before half-time, it was the Roberts brothers who took control of the contest and led the Magpies to victory.
In his first game in five weeks, Don Roberts kicked four goals from the midfield in a brilliant return, while James Roberts took his opportunities at full-forward and finished with 4.1, three of which came in the third quarter.
Marrar led at quarter-time and led by as much as 12 points early in the second term before the Magpies worked their way to the front by half-time.
The Bombers closed within two goals early in the third and fourth quarters but the Magpies had the answer on each occasion.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was rapt to secure such a hard-fought win against the Bombers.
"We've said it before but we respect Marrar for all the success that they've had and what they bring and we know that they're not full-strength at this time of year but it still doesn't matter, they're still going to present a challenge," Russell said.
"The history between the two clubs is a pretty strong rivalry so they threw everything at us, I thought the weather made it a little bit scrappier at times but I still thought there were some good passages of play and we were able to handle most things they threw at us and came out on top which was positive."
While the Magpies won the midfield battle, both teams had enough ball to kick a winning score. Russell praised his backline for the work they did in shutting Marrar's forwards down and then their work on the rebound.
"I thought our backline, I thought they were unsung," he said.
"Noah (Budd), Swiv (Ridley), Willy Adams, Cody Cool, all of them did their job.
"I reckon the inside fifty counts across the day were fairly even, both teams had their fair share of the ball, I just thought our boys ability to withstand it and then use the footy to get us moving was a positive.
"We actually finished a bit of our work at key times too, where we've probably missed some at other times of the year."
While the Roberts were the stars, the Budd brothers weren't far behind. Riley won a mountain of the football across half-back and through the midfield, while Noah was strong in a key defensive post.
Joey Hancock was brilliant early, while Tom Yates continued his fine season with another strong display.
Russell loved what Don Roberts brought to the table, in what was his best game in his injury-interrupted debut season at the club.
"I thought he was super," Russell said.
"We played him in a forward-mid rotation and he got his hands on it early on, which was really important for his confidence because he's missed five games and then he was able to go forward and impact the scoreboard.
"He's got good hands, he's a great kick of the footy and just a really smart footballer. It's great to get him back.
"He really wanted to play a couple of weeks ago but we went on the conservative side of it but I thought he was brilliant, it was good to have him back in."
Marrar despite being well in the contest until midway through the last quarter had few winners across the ground.
Josh Staines had an impact in defence and through the middle, while Keenan Flood and Matt Rynehart had their moments.
It was TRYC's first win at home over Marrar since 2016.
"I think it was 2016 was the last time we beat them here and to beat them twice in a year, it's been a while too," Russell said.
"We recognise it's round 10, we've beaten Marrar twice, we know they're going to get better, but to see the look on the old The Rock boys' faces was enough, there's been a lot of heartache on the Marrar end.
"But we're realistic with how we're going and who they're missing."
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 1.3 4.7 10.7 12.9 (81)
Marrar Bombers 2.3 3.3 6.7 8.8 (56)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: D.Roberts 4, J.Roberts 4, M.Stephenson 1, S.Wolter 1, T.Hannam 1, C.Steele 1; Marrar Bombers: M.Bloomfield 2, C.Gardner 2, J.Staines 1, F.Jenkins 1, K.Flood 1, T.Lawler 1.
BEST: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts, D.Roberts, T.Yates, J.Hancock, W.Adams, N.Budd; Marrar Bombers: J.Staines, K.Flood, B.Walker, C.Willis, Z.Walgers, L.James.
