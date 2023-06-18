Temora wins thriller to celebrate Kris Rands' milestone game

Temora put in a gutsy display to ensure Kris Rands celebrated his 200th first grade game with a win.
The Dragons rallied late to overcome Kangaroos to take a 17-16 win in a tight tussle at Equex Centre on Sunday.
The two teams went try-for-try throughout the clash with Josh McCrone's field goal with eight minutes remaining all that separated the two teams.
McCrone was thrilled Rands was able to enjoy a win in his milestone game.
"It was pretty important for Shafta (Rands) and what he's done for this club," McCrone said.
"He's played two finals games in his 200 first grade game career so he's toiled a long time for us and hopefully is going to get a bit of success now playing in a team that wins more often than not.
"It meant a lot to us to make him a winner today."
While both sides let a number of good opportunities slip, Temora's defence really stood tall.
Kangaroos had a lot more opportunities close to the try line but struggled to find a way through.
McCrone was again pleased with how their defence scrambled to diffuse a number of opportunities.
"It wasn't our prettiest and I think we threw shape at them four times but that three weeks off is tough to come back from," he said.
"You are starting again, we had a tough three weeks, trained really hard and used it as a mini pre-season but you still can't compare that to match fitness.
"Hopefully we get better and better and if we continue with that effort every week I think we will be in a position to win most games."
Luck was on Temora's side when Jock Ward scored the opener after nine minutes when Kangaroos fullback elected to let a kick bounce.
However the Wagga side hit back after a break in play after James Stewart suffered a head knock as Bowie Foster found plenty of space at dummy half five minutes later.
The following set it was Temora's turn to make a mistake at the back with Drew Robinson slipping a kick before Kangaroos spread it wide for Ned Cooper to score in the corner.
Kangaroos looked like they would take a 10-6 lead into the break before Jared McKinnon was just able to plant a McCrone kick down two minutes out from the break.
The Wagga side regained the ascendancy when Cooper scored his second off a Nathan Rose kick midway through the second half.
However Temora hit back after James Smart couldn't control a kick and following three risky offloads Bradon Taylor scored to level things with 10 minutes to play.
The next set, following a penalty, McCrone slotted a field goal to edge the Dragons back in front.
Kangaroos had a couple of late chances, including Smart missing a field goal attempt of his own on the final play, but couldn't come up with the points.'
Instead Rands was left to celebrate in style.
"It is pretty special," Rands said.
"I would have liked to have done it a bit easier than what we did but a win is a win and it was a good, strong effort from the boys.
"I know we will celebrate it pretty well."
Rands made his first grade debut for his hometown club as a 17-year-old in 2007.
He went through plenty of lean years with the club before finally getting a taste of finals football last season.
The front rower has been enjoying the club's revival under McCrone.
"A lot of it comes down to our playing group and Josh McCrone," Rands said.
"He's put a lot of belief into a lot of the blokes and he deserves a lot of the credit for this. He's brought the club back together.
"We struggled there for a lot of years, don't get me wrong we had plenty of sides who probably could have done pretty well in the comp, but I think a lot of blokes didn't have the belief we could do it.
"Now we're back on top."
Temora will be looking to extend their good start when they take on Albury at Nixon Park on Saturday.
They are two of the four clubs level on 12 points on top of the compact Group Nine ladder.
