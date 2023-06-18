Coolamon jumped into third spot on the Riverina League ladder after defeating Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes by four points.
Bailey Wood was the hero for the Hoppers kicking four final quarter goals for the home side as both teams engaged in a fourth term shootout at Kindra Park.
The Hoppers and Goannas traded blows all afternoon in what was a low scoring encounter for the opening three terms with a late goal to Harry Collins just before three quarter time giving MCUE a narrow two-point lead heading into the final quarter.
Jono Male would kick the first of the last quarter to extend the Goannas margin out to eight before Coolamon kicked five of the next seven majors to run out 10.8 (68) to 10.4 (64) winners.
Hoppers coach Jake Barrett was thrilled with the victory and credited his side's grit and determination to overcome the Goannas in the final term.
"Obviously once again it was a very tight game and Mango were fantastic all day as well," Barrett said.
"It was a good contest and it was just good to get the win, it's probably disappointing for Mango but for us it's unreal.
"The competition is so tight this year that every win counts at the moment and for us to get on top again and I know we probably had a slow start to the year but for us to get three wins in a row now against quality teams it should give the boys a lot of confidence that we can do it and puts us up into a good spot.
"I know there's a lot to play out in the second half of the year and that game finishes off the first round, but to get five wins considering the way we started is really positive for us."
For the second game in a row, the Hoppers have managed to fightback late in the contest to grab the four points after claiming a thrilling three-point victory against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong a fortnight ago.
Barrett said it was definitely pleasing to see the resiliency of his side and credited the way they refused to give up on the contest.
"That's something that we didn't have at the start of the year," he said.
"For us to now have that belief and once again we were down and Mango kicked the first goal of the last quarter.
"I think the old Coolamon we probably would've folded and most teams do let's be honest, in the last quarter whoever kicks the first goal it can really deflate a team.
"We've shown now over the last month that goals get kicked on us especially the first three on us against Griffith, but we've just got that belief now that we are a good team.
"We know that if we stick to our gameplan and stick to the way that we should be playing and trust our teammates that we can win the game.
"Obviously we had some good players like Bailey Wood was phenomenal in that last quarter kicking four.
"In a low scoring game for him to come out and kick four in the last, what more do you want.
"He was crashing packs all day but it finally come to him at the end, he was clunking them and he was crumbing it was just fantastic.
"I know Rooster (Tim Oosterhoff) was solid again, but even he said that Woodsy stole the show there at the end.
"It's good that we had more than one goal kicker but early on we were pretty dominant to Rooster there, but that's just the way the game was early on, it was so slippery so it was just get it in deep."
Full Time
Coolamon 2.1 3.3 5.7 10.8 (68)
MCUE 2.2 4.3 6.3 10.4 (64)
GOALS: Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff 4, B.Wood 4, S.Darcy 1, B.Glyde 1; MCUE: P.Gardiner 4, S.De Sousa 1, R.Turnbull 1, H.Collins 1, C.Spackman 1, F.Collins 1, J.Male 1
BEST: Coolamon: B.Wood, P.Walker, S.Darcy, T.Oosterhoff, M.Hillier, J.Sykes; MCUE: P.Gardiner, L.Lawrence, R.Turnbull, N.Foley, F.Collins, M.Hanrahan
