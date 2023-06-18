Vehicle-activated signage will be installed a busy Snowy Valleys intersection from next week.
Transport for NSW said the signs will add to the suite of safety improvements recently installed at the intersection of Batlow Road and the Snowy Mountains Highway, which includes a reduced speed limit, rumble strips, line marking and vegetation removal.
"In 2020 community members told us they had issues with safety at the intersection with speed, visibility and the configuration the top three issues raised," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"We are committed to delivering measures that increase safety and efficiency for all road users, including local residents and freight vehicles."
The spokesperson said about 5000 vehicles pass through the intersection, which connects Batlow, Laurel Hill and Tumbarumba with the Snowy Mountains Highway and Tumut, every day.
"From July 2015 to June 2020, there were three reported crashes at the intersection, including one fatal crash and two moderate injury crashes," they said.
The spokesperson said vehicle-activated signage reduces the likelihood of crashes by providing motorists with advanced warning where line of site isn't optimal.
"The new electronic signage will light up to warn motorists on the Snowy Mountains Highway of cars moving through the intersection from Batlow Road."
"The sensor activated signs also light up to advise motorists to slow down if there is fog or ice, or if they are travelling in excess of the 80 km/h speed limit."
Starting on June 26, the work to install the signs will be carried out from 7am to 5pm and will take five days to complete, weather permitting.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
