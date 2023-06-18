The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Electronic signs to boost safety at busy intersection of Batlow Road and Snowy Mountains Highway

June 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new vehicle-activated signage that will be installed on the Snowy Mountains Highway near the Batlow Road intersection. Picture by Transport for NSW
The new vehicle-activated signage that will be installed on the Snowy Mountains Highway near the Batlow Road intersection. Picture by Transport for NSW

Vehicle-activated signage will be installed a busy Snowy Valleys intersection from next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.