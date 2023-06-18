Wagga City Wanderers have returned to their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Canberra Juventus on Saturday.
Assistant coach Liam Dedini said the side had a much improved attitude after last week's loss.
Defeating them 4-1 the last time they met, he said the side knew they had a good chance to win the game and despite no one scoring in the first half, didn't let frustrations get to them.
"The boys went out in the second half, and ramped it up a little bit," Dedini said.
"They scored three early goals, and then we gave them a bit of a sniff back into it with an own goal with about 10-minuets to go, but then took control of it and moved on really well.
"The boys kept a good attitude and it was good to have Canberra Juventus challenge us."
With wins for the 18s and 23s also, Dedini said it was a good day of play at Gissing Oval, with the senior side feeling positive as they prepared to take the field themselves.
Dedini said it was an important game for the side to win as they continue to progress through the season.
Knowing coming back from two losses at home would be difficult, he said the win was important to maintain momentum and positive mindset.
"It was one of those games that if we lost, then it's pressure be back on us, we've going into two away games now, so it's a relief to get the win at home and with two big games now coming up," he said.
Still looking to book what they hope can be a strong finals campaign, Dedini said mentality will be everything moving forward.
"It was good to get the results, and we know there were a few results in other games that went our way too," he said.
Chaise Donetto, Morris Kadzola, and Jake Ploenges each found the back of the net, with Donetto having an outstanding match.
Providing good support for his teammates and making opportunity of chances, he was a standout for Dedini.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.