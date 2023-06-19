The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Kangaroos defence holds strong to remain unbeaten after win over Temora

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Halle Watson fires off a pass as Kangaroos extended their unbeaten start with a win over Temora at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Halle Watson fires off a pass as Kangaroos extended their unbeaten start with a win over Temora at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

Kangaroos put in another big defensive effort to end Temora's unbeaten start to the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.