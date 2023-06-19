Kangaroos put in another big defensive effort to end Temora's unbeaten start to the season.
The Wagga side have now ended the unbeaten starts for two of their rivals in their last two games.
After taking a 12-0 win over Albury before the general bye, they backed it up with an 18-6 win over Temora at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Kangaroos have only conceded seven tries in their first eight games.
Temora put plenty of pressure on their line early but coach Paul Watson was impressed with how they handled the attack of the premiers.
"I'm really, really proud of the effort," Watson said.
"Defensively we were outstanding I thought.
"They probably had 70 per cent of the ball but we kept turning them away which was the most pleasing thing."
Temora had the better of the early opportunities but after having to do plenty of defence it was Kangaroos who opened the scoring as Molly Moorby was able to swoop on a kick from Shannon Pike.
The Dragons were quick to respond after Kangaroos conceded a penalty for an obstruction trying to work it off their own line.
Hayley Krause was able to get the premiers on the board before some determination from Kate Pevere helped Kangaroos take a slender lead at half-time.
Pevere put her body on the line, sliding in to regain the kick off just 20 metres out from the try line.
She was then rewarded for her efforts a couple of players later as she was able to step through the Temora defence to score just before the half-time siren.
Watson thought it was a real momentum changer as Kangaroos took an 8-6 advantage into the break.
"Kate was outstanding and those one percent pays in wet weather footy can turn a game," he said.
"The kick chase was outstanding and then she followed through with a try.
"It was an awesome game from her."
Temora put themselves under plenty of pressure to start the second half with three errors inside their own 20.
Kangaroos eventually made them pay as Molly Antone was able to go over from dummy half.
A break from Jada Hartwig, who slipped past a couple of Temora defenders to complete a 45-metre solo effort then gave Kangaroos a winning break.
It was the first time Temora have been beaten since Kangaroos got the better of them in round 12 last year.
However at the midway point of the season, Watson doesn't want the side to get too far ahead of themselves.
"It's still only June so while it is good to be up there and know where you are at when you play a quality team like that," he said.
"There's some take-aways to work on but we won't get too far ahead of ourselves.
"There's still a fair bit of the footy season to go."
Meanwhile Albury were able to hit back from their first loss of the season with a 12-10 win over Junee at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
A penalty goal from Michaela Peck with about 10 minutes to play proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Brothers also made it back-to-back wins with a 36-6 victory over winless Gundagai.
The margin keeps Brothers in fourth after Young just overcame Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
The Cherrypickers took a 22-20 win to make it four wins in a row.
They remain one win clear of Tumut, who had the bye, but will take on Brothers on Sunday,
Temora will be looking to hit back when they take on Albury at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Kangaroos will be looking to remain unbeaten when they face Tumut while Junee hosts Southcity.
