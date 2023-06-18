Hanwood make easy work of Leeton United in derby game

Leeton United were having a party on Saturday night, and Hanwood had one goal, to spoil it.
Celebrating 100 years of soccer in town, United were hoping for a replay of last year's 6-3 grand final win, but an in-form Hanwood instead handed them a 5-1 loss.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco said the derby always brings out a bit of spice between the sides, but two goals in the first half helped his team settle.
"We were able to grab two in pretty quick succession in the first half, and that settled the nerves a bit," Bertacco said.
"The first 20-minutes was pretty hectic, so that first goal was crucial and to be able to get that really settled the nerves for a lot of young boys that hadn't played in a derby, and then to get the second one so quickly, they were able to relax a little bit more knowing they'd done that."
With nine yellow cards, including two that sent Leeton United's Adam Raso and Alex Dean from the field, the game had all the tension the two clubs have come to expect when playing one another.
Bertacco said there's an expectation of cards in such an important game.
"Knowing it's a derby, there's always going to be a few extra niggles and cards, but I think everything was handled pretty well," he said.
Not claiming the win until the game was over, Bertacco said United had their chances in the second half but a man-of-the-match performance from keeper Cameron Darling was integral to keeping the scoreline in their favour.
With at least four key saves, Darling was a confident head for the backline as the game heated up.
"The game changes if your keeper is in form like that, it was great the way he played," Bertacco said.
"It's his first year at the club with us, and his first derby, so we were truing to explain it a bit to him but you don't know until you're out there, you don't get the feel for it.
"He was really up for it, nervous like all the young boys, but Cameron at the back stood up and gave that bit of confidence for the boys as well."
Also catching eyes was William Piva, who was touch and go heading into the game after being ill all week.
There was no sign of illness though, as he scored a hat trick for his team, including two in seven minutes late in the second half.
Playing a Saturday night slot, Bertacco said he'd like to see more night games across the season.
As the rivalry between the two sides grows year on year, Bertacco said Leeton United games are one of his favourite in the fixture.
Anticipation builds and pushes players to perform, he said he wishes there was more rivalries of the kind in the league.
"It adds something to the week to week battle, you know there's a derby coming up, there's not really many left in the area, as out and out derby's, so to have that with Leeton, and now with the being back-to-back premiers, it adds that extra spice," Bertacco said.
"We went there as a club to try and spoil the party, and across the board from third grade to women's we were able to do that, with a celebration like that, you're not just going to roll over."
With Cootamundra on their fixture for next week, Hanwood are hoping to make it through the first round of games undefeated.
Despite sitting at opposite ends of the ladder, the side won't go into the game dismissing their opponents on the road.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
