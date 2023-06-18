A third quarter lapse cost Wagga Heat a chance of claiming their third straight win at home as they went down to Canberra Gunners Academy by 10 points.
A competitive first half saw the Heat head into the main break only a point behind their Gunners opponents, however a 26-12 third term left them trailing by 15 heading into the final quarter.
The Heat then lifted in the final term and won the quarter 20-15, but it wasn't enough as the Gunners claimed a 86-76 victory.
Heat coach Zac Maloney said there was mixed feelings after the game with his side both excited and frustrated with their performance.
"It's the first time in a while that it's kind of hurt to lose to Canberra in this way," Maloney said.
"Usually the hurt we feel losing to these guys is because we got embarrassed or it's a bit of a blowout.
"You could tell after the game there was a bit of disappointment in terms of we knew we probably could've got them.
"But that quickly turned to excitement, you look at our first performance against them and we got blown out by 25 points and it could've easily been a lot more and the last few times we've played them it's been very similar.
"Once we had a bit of a chat we realised we're doing exactly what we should be doing, we've come a long way and we really gave it to them.
"It was a very close game and there was probably two costly passages in the game, the first one was to start the game we got out of the blocks very slow.
"We showed really good fight to bring that back but then to start the third quarter once again we came out of the blocks very slow and they went on a really good run and I think it got close to 20 points there at some stage.
"But once again we clawed it back to 10 and at the end of the day I'm very optimistic about that loss.
"Canberra are a very talented team and they are probably going to be there when it's all said and done at the end of the year and we showed that we can match it with them and showed a lot of improvement from the last time we played them."
Maloney was again impressive and finished with a team high 22 points while Jacob Edwards continued his recent solid run of form scoring 15.
Nathan Elmer and Angus Lourey also were excellent for the Heat and finished with 12 points apiece.
