The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

Canberra Gunners Academy defeated Wagga Heat 86-76 at PCYC Stadium

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 18 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Elmer was again impressive for the Heat and finished with 12 points in their narrow loss to Canberra. Picture by Ash Smith
Nathan Elmer was again impressive for the Heat and finished with 12 points in their narrow loss to Canberra. Picture by Ash Smith

A third quarter lapse cost Wagga Heat a chance of claiming their third straight win at home as they went down to Canberra Gunners Academy by 10 points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.