The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Archbishop Makarios visits Dormition of Our Lady Orthodox Church

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 18 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archbishop Makarios offers blessing to a parishioner at Dormition of Our Lady Orthodox Church. Picture by Madeline Begley
Archbishop Makarios offers blessing to a parishioner at Dormition of Our Lady Orthodox Church. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Dormition of Our Lady Orthodox Church has been honoured with a visit by the church's highest-ranking official in Australia, Archbishop Makarios.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.