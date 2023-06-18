The Dormition of Our Lady Orthodox Church has been honoured with a visit by the church's highest-ranking official in Australia, Archbishop Makarios.
Visits like this are rare in Wagga - the last time an Orthodox Primate visited the parish was over 40 years ago in 1980.
While historically, Wagga has had a large Greek Orthodox community for a regional centre, generations of children moving from the city have eroded this population down to a relatively small number.
Dormition of Our Lady's fortunes appear to be turning this year. After 20 years without a resident priest, Father Agathangelos Masteas joined the church in time for Easter Sacraments - on of the most important holidays in the Orthodox calendar.
Father Agathangelos said the visit by his eminence Archbishop Makarios, showed things were changing in the parish - something he credited to Bishop Bartholomew, who oversees southern NSW and the ACT.
"Bishop Bartholomew has been running around finding priests for the parishes with the blessing of his eminence. Now we have got priests in parishes, he can invite his eminence," he said.
"It's connecting - putting the right people at the right place, connecting with the archdiocese, with the archbishop, and if you want to go higher, to the patriarchate.
"This connection is really important - connecting with the Greek Orthodox Church, but also with other Christian denominations, but also non-Christians and other religious people - having a presence."
President of the Church Kosta Papaioanou said that while preparing for the visit was stressful, it had been well worth it. He said the way people had banded together for the visit showed the growing spirit of Wagga's Orthodox community.
"For a small parish like ours, it's momentous," he said.
"It's only the third time we've had an archbishop come to visit ... so it's very significant.
"He's got his own entourage - all up, we had the Archbishop, Bishop Bartholomew as well, and four other priests supporting the services - it was a fairly big congregation."
Mr Papaioanou said the presence of the Archbishop's entourage showed the small local parish was being treated with the same level of respect and significance as any large, metropolitan parish.
Bishop Bartholemew said the visit would help build a bridge between the Archdiocese and the Riverina. He said that coming out of the uncertainty of the pandemic, it was a chance for people to receive comfort from the leader of their church.
"It was an opportunity for the Archbishop to see, to hear people's stories of success, to say thank you for what they have contributed to Australian society," he said.
"It was an opportunity for the people to see their archbishop, their primate - to ask for a blessing and prayers.
"It gives them console, it gives them comfort. The Archbishop for them is a pillar of strength - knowing they're not alone in combating everyday issues, and the problems we face in this world."
Mr Papaioanou said the combined efforts of Archbishop Makarios, Bishop Bartholomew, and Father Agathangelos the church's fortunes are really turning.
"We've been lucky to come under the banner of a new bishop. Bishop Bartholomew looks after all of southern NSW," he said.
"Since then, there's just been a lot more support - Little parishes in the corners of NSW feel like their voices are being heard.
"For the last five months we've actually had a consistent service regime and a dedicated priest. Now we've got new members and parishioners coming out of the woodwork."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
