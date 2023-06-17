HAWTHORN star Luke Breust enjoyed his taste of Farrer League action on Saturday although admitted his venture into the coaching box was somewhat frustrating.
Temora's own AFL champion spent his bye weekend back at home and helped out with the Kangaroos in their 16-point loss to East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
Breust excited fans by taking part in Temora's on-ground warm-up and then kept his AFL club happy by performing his required weekend off running block out on Gumly Oval before the opening bounce.
He then headed over and joined injured Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy on the bench, where he parted his wisdom and experience throughout the contest.
Breust tentatively ruled out a career in coaching after the game.
"Yeah it was a good. I got a bit of a coach's perspective, sitting over there with Jimmy, trying to help him out a little bit," Breust said.
'It's bloody frustrating watching to be honest, I don't know if I would want to be a coach back here.
"The knowledge of the game that I have, you start then to think big picture and implement this and that but at the end of the day it just comes down to being good at the basics.
"If you can be clean, hit some targets and win some contests forward of the footy then it's a pretty easy game. But no, it was good. It was a really good day out."
Breust came through the ranks at Temora, bursting onto the senior scene as a teenager in a head gear before being picked by Hawthorn in the 2009 rookie draft.
The rest is now history, as Breust returned home after only recently kicking his 500th AFL goal. That's to go with his three premierships and two All Australian selections in a wonderful 272-game AFL career to date.
Despite all that, Breust, 32, jumped at the opportunity to return home and help Temora.
"So my sister is still playing, my brother had a game a couple of weeks ago but hurt himself so he's out for a little while but hopefully he comes back and plays a few more games," he said.
"Bec's going really well with the A grade netball but it is really good, I've still got plenty of mates back here and had a few texts during the week with a few reserve graders wanting me to stick a jumper on but it was good to be back."
Things are looking good at Hawthorn too. The Hawks have won three out of their last four, including an upset over Brisbane Lions in their last outing before the bye.
The improved results come after new coach Sam Mitchell cut the Hawks' list drastically over the off-season, leaving Breust the lone player at the club over 30.
"The last month we've started to really build into it," he said.
"There's probably six or eight kids that I thought could come on and be really solid players and they're starting to show that now.
"Guys like Will Day, Dylan Moore, who had already put a season together, James Worpel's starting to get back to what I thought he could do, Jai Newcombe's only 21, so these guys are the guys you're starting to build your footy club around. Mitch Lewis has come back and helped me a lot down in that forward line so there's plenty of things to like. Plenty to like.
"Obviously we've still got plenty of work to do. I feel like we can really take it up to some of those middle teams and obviously we beat Brisbane on the weekend.
"We've got a good little string after the bye, which is Gold Coast, Giants and Carlton, so that will be a really good test of where we're at and what we need to do as a footy club."
