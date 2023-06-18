Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi is rapt with how his side has performed in the opening half of the season with the Bulldogs recording a 7-1 record in their first eight games.
After a drought breaking finals appearance in 2022, the Bulldogs have come of age in 2023 and find themselves sitting a game and a half clear on top of the Riverina League ladder.
Mazzocchi was very pleased with the performance of his side in the opening half of the season and declared the most exciting thing was that there was still ample room for improvement.
"Oh definitely I'm rapt," Mazzocchi said.
"To sit down at the start of the year and say would you take 7-1, you would absolutely everyday of the week.
"I think we always knew it was going to be a really, really even competition and it's going to be so tight coming home.
"It's great to put ourselves in this position with now eight games to go and we're a game and a half clear on top, but there's still a lot of hard work to be done.
"But we've certainly given ourselves an opportunity to get a really good run in finals and I'm really happy for the guys.
"It's funny to say, but I'm probably more happy that we've got so much to improve on as if we were playing our best football right now I'd be probably a little bit concerned.
"We've still got so many areas where we really need to keep improving and if they can work hard and improve on those areas, then I think by the end of the year we can really challenge and have a good finals series."
Next up for the Bulldogs is a clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Maher Oval and Mazzocchi is expecting to welcome back a couple of young guns for the important game.
Jack Glanvill is expected to return after making his VFL debut for GWS Giants over the weekend while Luke Mazzocchi is also expected to play against the Lions after missing the win over Narrandera.
Lachy Leary picked up a knee injury in the win against the Eagles and Mazzocchi said they would keep an eye on how the young forward was tracking during the week.
"He just twinged a bit of a knee in an unfortunate tackle," he said.
"But the physio seemed to think he should be okay.
"He will be the only one we will sort of watch through the week."
