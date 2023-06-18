The Daily Advertiser
Michael Mazzocchi is rapt with how his side has performed in the first eight rounds

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 18 2023 - 1:10pm
After nine rounds, the Bulldogs sit a game and a half clear on top of the ladder and coach Michael Mazzocchi couldn't be happier. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi is rapt with how his side has performed in the opening half of the season with the Bulldogs recording a 7-1 record in their first eight games.

