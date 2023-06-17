The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson conceded his side weren't good enough on the day

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 18 2023 - 9:00am
The Tigers suffered their third defeat of the season against the Swans on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson conceded that his side were simply outplayed by a better outfit after going down to Griffith at Robertson Oval on Saturday.

