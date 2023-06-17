Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson conceded that his side were simply outplayed by a better outfit after going down to Griffith at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
The Tigers had entered the clash as one of the in-form teams of the competition after winning their last five straight, but were outplayed from the first bounce against the Swans.
Stephenson was quick to give credit to the Swans and put simply that his side had no answers for their Griffith opponents.
"I suppose any loss is disappointing," Stephenson said.
"But at the end of the day we were simply outplayed by a Griffith side who were quite good.
"They were quite clean at the contest and they spread and held their width well.
"There were a lot of things they did really well which we didn't adjust to on the day."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
In addition to being outplayed by the Swans, the Tigers did themselves no favours when in possession of the ball with some lacklustre execution costing them dearly at times.
Stephenson agreed that their execution level was well down on their usual output which has been superb in recent weeks.
"Yeah absolutely I thought it was as well," he said.
"But there's probably a few things we can do as coaches as well to tweak to try and help that.
"Brady Morton going forward was something that we pulled the trigger on I think late in the second term and that probably gave us a bit more height and a bit more representation forward of the ball.
"It gave us a bit more predictability within ourselves, but ultimately I think we were just outplayed in too many areas of the game."
Despite the disappointing performance on their home deck, Stephenson said there were some positives that he could take out of the contest and into next weekends clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
"It's not all doom and gloom and there was some good things to take out of it as well," he said.
"I thought our back six without any players over the age of 21 were really good, especially when we pulled Brady out of there who is one of our more senior players and moved him forward.
"That was a real roll of the dice and we were putting a lot of faith in those young guys and I thought they were good.
"I was also pretty happy with Cooper Pavitt's game and Jeremy Piercy as well had another strong game.
"So there are definitely some positives, it's not all doom and gloom."
The Tigers played out the last three quarters with only two rotations following an early injury to Jeremy Lucas.
Stephenson wasn't exactly sure of the nature of the injury and said they would learn more about it in the coming days.
"It looks like a knee or leg injury," he said.
"There was a bit of a collision when he was getting ready to kick a footy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.