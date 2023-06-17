Collingullie-Glenfield Park claimed their third victory of the season after defeating Leeton-Whitton by 80 points.
It was an even start between the Demons and Crows as both teams entered the quarter time break locked at 3.2 (20) apiece.
However from there it was all the Demons, who went to to run out 17.10 (112) to 5.2 (32) winners at Crossroads Oval.
Demons coach Nick Perryman was pleased to grab the victory and happy with how his side ran out the remaining three quarters after a slow start.
"It's always good to get the four points," Perryman said.
"It was obviously pretty good conditions and we didn't start that well in the first quarter and made some errors that we've been making for the majority of the year.
"We took pride in the last three quarters and we were a lot better, obviously we've still got a lot to work on but it's pleasing for a few things to come into place.
"We played a bit better defensively and all of our offence come off the back of our defence, that was the focus going in and it probably took a quarter to get it going.
"In the end we were pretty happy with the result, but there's obviously still a lot to work on.
"It wasn't the perfect game and it was a bit scrappy at times from us, but we take the four points anyway."
Sam Stening had one of his best games this season and finished with five goals while Dan Frawley also booted four majors.
Perryman said they played Stening a little bit deeper this week and he was able to make the most of the opportunity being closer to goal.
"Sam played a little bit deeper today," he said.
"He has been playing at centre half forward, but he played more at full forward today.
"He played well and there was good support around him as Steven Jolliffe, Brodi Williams and Fergus Inglis all played well."
Williams had has best game of the season against the Crows and Perryman was glad to see the youngster have a solid outing.
"He played really well," he said.
"We've been working on a few things and there is still room for improvement.
"He's a good kid and he's improving every week."
Full Time
Collingullie GP 3.2 8.5 13.7 17.10 (112)
Leeton Whitton 3.2 3.2 5.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: S.Stening 5, D.Frawley 4, F.Inglis 3, C.Fuller 2, S.Jolliffe 1, H.Bent 1, J.Perryman 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Meline 2, A.Crelley 1, T.Doyle 1, M.Dryburgh 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: B.Williams, S.Stening, J.Pope, M.Inglis, F.Inglis, J.Perryman; Leeton Whitton: D.Cullen, J.Turner, J.Rourke, B.Ryan, M.Dryburgh, J.Grundy
