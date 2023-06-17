The Daily Advertiser
Collingullie-Glenfield Park defeated Leeton-Whitton by 80 points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 17 2023 - 8:35pm
Sam Stening kicked five goals in the Demons win. Picture by Madeline Begley
Collingullie-Glenfield Park claimed their third victory of the season after defeating Leeton-Whitton by 80 points.

